The want for wellness within our personal spaces

Wellness-inspired spaces are becoming a cornerstone of contemporary interiors, which is reflective within the growth corridor between Brisbane and the Gold Coast.

The desire for healthy interior spaces has seen an increase in interior upgrades of up to $17,000 in 2022 compared to 2021, according to Houzz.

AVID Property Group’s Amara community is one such community that is seeing an abundance of wellness-inspired interiors. AVID Property Group Queensland General Manager Bruce Harper says buyer requirements have seen a more creative approach adopted by designers.

“Larger spaces, proximity to parks and the beach, and designs that meet a holistic lifestyle are all becoming purchaser prerequisites, driven by a priority for mental and physical wellbeing,” he says.

A Wellness survey undertaken by McKinsey indicates that wellness is a priority for consumers, with 79 percent believing that it is important, with 42 percent considering wellness a top priority. Day spa-style bathrooms and spacious, light filled living rooms are quickly becoming the residential norm.

“Amara’s community design compliments the more premium estates within Ormeau, not only through the quality of its homes, but also through the incorporation of 12.9 hectares of green space,” Harper says of the developer’s community.

The entire Amara community looks to promote wellness and wellbeing, characterised by its spacious lots and public spaces.