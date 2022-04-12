A new Australian startup might hold the key to a new way to source and sell construction materials across the country.

Superyard, an online marketplace that will give purchasers a chance to get their hands on unused stock anywhere in the country, may potentially help to reduce project costs and minimise unnecessary manufacturing.

Founder Ritchie Djamhur, who works in the civil construction sector, says Superyard offers a genuine cost effective option to purchase materials that may have remained hidden in construction and building yards.

“I’ve visited warehouses with literally tonnes of material that could find a new home, if only there was a way to share it with other interested businesses,” he says.

“With Superyard, it will be fast, easy, and inexpensive to find and sell materials. Our no-commission model means no fine-print contracts or seller fees.”

Djamhur says the startup effectively exists to serve the industry, which has been grappling with price increases and global logistics challenges.

“Suppliers are warning us to expect price hikes and long delays for new material purchases. Superyard will help redistribute existing materials that might not otherwise be available for months, which will also make a positive impact on the sustainability goals of the industry to minimise waste.”

“We’re looking for businesses with unused building and construction material sitting in their yards that could be sold to boost their cash flow.”

Djamhur says that the features built into Superyard have been designed specifically with construction and building companies in mind.

“Until now if we wanted to find a specific part for a project, the options have been to buy new, use a broker or hope that a supplier would sell it off-hire. We believe Superyard is a strong, forward-looking contender to traditional sourcing methods.”

Superyard has completed lengthy developer testing and is now open to a public beta launch. For more information, visit superyard.com.au.

Image: Supplied