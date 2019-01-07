The stadium that won 27 design awards in 2018

Optus Stadium in Perth, Australia was the most awarded stadium of the year, winning 27 awards including top ‘project of the year’ at the TheStadiumBusiness Design & Development Awards.

Optus Stadium ended the year with the Australian Construction Achievement award, the Tekla Global BIM Award for Best Sports & Recreation Project, as well as the Australian & New Zealand Sports Technology Award for Stadium and Venue Technology.

The stadium was also awarded five accolades in the 2018 WA Architecture Awards.

“The façade delivers the gravitas of a global city destination without sacrificing user experience. Visitors are drawn to the structure and reap the benefits of the thoughtful, holistic approach to arrival, navigation, experience and departure,” said the WA Architecture Awards jury.

One of the key elements is the stadium’s highly customisable lighting and media control, designed by Melbourne-based design studio Ramus.

The arbour, light façade, roof halo, screens and entrance lighting are connected to one advanced mapping system, so the whole stadium can be themed to respond to important fan moments.

“We wanted the stadium to have a unified visual expression – the video, lights and sports lights all sync to serve the moment,” says Bruce Ramus, artistic director.

WA's sport and recreation minister Mick Murray says the Stadium Business Design & Development Award "confirms Optus Stadium's status as a truly world-class venue, and one all Western Australians can be proud of".