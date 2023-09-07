Co-working spaces are becoming the norm in the midst of the pandemic, intersecting between an office and home for many office workers. While typically associated with metropolitan areas, regional co-working provider WorkLife is bringing co-working to the suburbs, with its latest offering an exercise in adaptive reuse and sensitive restoration.

The 19th century Picton Post Office is regarded as the beating heart of the Wollondilly Shire, located south west of Sydney. The building has taken on many a life since Australia Post’s relocation in the 2000s, famously serving as an information centre for tourists venturing to the LGA.

The floods of 2016 saw the building’s interior spaces completely destroyed. After laying dormant for many years, Wollondilly Shire Council were awarded grants from the federal and state governments to restore the building within heritage guidelines. Wollondilly Mayor Matt Gould recalls.

"This building has undergone quite a journey over the past decade. In 2016, devastating floods hit us hard, severely damaging the structure. Initially, we were unsure if it could be salvaged,” he says.

“From that point to where we stand now, it's a remarkable transformation. Following the floods, it took months to dry out the floorboards. Subsequently, the building began to sink due to a void created by the flooding, necessitating extensive work to secure a grant.

"This building is truly the heart of Picton, holding deep significance for the locals who cherish the sound of the clock tower's bell chiming every half-hour. Preserving this space and restoring it to its former glory was a priority for the council."

Gould isn’t shy to give his thoughts on the outcome of the building, which has been heightened by the fitout from Worklife Founder Kate Dezarnaulds.

"It was a challenge to determine the best use of this space, but when we recognised the need for co-working spaces in the Wollondilly, it was a perfect fit.

“In my opinion, and perhaps I'm biassed, this is one of the best examples of adaptive reuse I've seen for a facility like this. It's truly stunning."

Offering local business entities a number of membership packages including co-working, dedicated desks and private suites, Worklife Picton provides locals with flexible and tailored workspace solutions to suit their diverse needs, fostering a vibrant community of professionals and entrepreneurs in the heart of Picton.

A public-private collaboration model taken on by Worklife and Council, the new facility may serve as a catalyst for other developments of a similar ilk in other regional councils, given the upturn it may provide to the economy.

When asked if it was a sign of things to come, Gould replies “I certainly hope so.”

“We require spaces like this to support small businesses in the Shire. It's unique, and one of the reasons we partnered with Kate is her expertise in delivering this service in regional villages.

“The feedback has been overwhelmingly positive, generating significant interest. We aim to promote and nurture small businesses within the Shire.

"Our goal is to encourage innovation and growth among businesses in that transitional phase—when they've outgrown working from home but aren't quite ready for a permanent office. We view this as an incubator for innovation and small businesses in the Shire. I find it truly remarkable."

For more information regarding Worklife Picton, click here.