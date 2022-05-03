According to a number of planners, Perth’s housing regulations that require two parking spaces for houses with two or more bedrooms are preventing the city from more affordable and creative housing options.

WA town planner Ben Carter tells the ABC that high density dwellings are often rejected in relation to parking, with many of Perth’s inner city suburbs having projects knocked back that have been proposed by property developers.

"If the sentiment in a particular local government is not really accepting or embracing development, then the easiest way to (oppose developments) is to attack things that don't comply, like parking," he says.

Due to regulations, many developers are looking to build in the city’s west out towards the ocean.

"Somebody like me, who is a consulting professional to developers and builders, if I don't tell them about things that are going to land them in a refusal, that's bad from a client perspective," Carter says.

"That translates through to a development outcome where we just simply can't have nicer, exciting things or push the mould because some councils still haven't come to terms with infill and they're trying everything they can to stop it."

Developments with 10 dwellings or less can’t be appealed to the Joint Development Assessment Panel if rejected. Carter says it is forcing developers to create additional parking space as opposed to going down a lengthy appeal route.

"I think what's happening is residents and councils are really struggling with the idea of that diversity and why someone would want something with a single garage or just two bedrooms with more compact, outdoor living areas.”

Carter says there is a lack of choice for residents who are looking to move house, but remain in the same area. He attributes much of it to parking regulations.

"What's also happening is that people 35 and under are figuring out quite quickly that the world has changed, it's a faster society," he says.

"People want different things. They don't want two cars, or they want one electric car in the future, or they want to live somewhere where they can actually get out and walk and not drive so much.

"You can do a design which is highly architectural, providing a really clear housing choice and sometimes the response is 'how would you fit your LandCruiser here'?"

Eric Denholm, a Perth-based urban planner, says streets packed with cars are typically safer due to drivers not having clear vision.

"What street parking is doing is creating friction, it's creating chaos. That creates the traffic calming, it actually slows down vehicles (because of) things that actually reduce sight lines. Anything below 30-40km/h means that your vehicle noise is really reduced and you have a much more pleasant walking environment, and it's obviously safer," he says.

Denholm claims many historic suburbs in the city of lights have cars lining the streets and still carry prestige.

"People pay a premium to live in suburbs like East Fremantle and North Perth because they are walkable and mixed use, and many of these houses don't have space for cars on the property at all.”

"In my opinion, at the end of the day, you've just got to get rid of parking minimums and let people build whatever they think is appropriate for their condition."

Image: Supplied