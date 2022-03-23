SPG Land’s new Paradiso Place development seeks to redefine the home office, with a whole floor dedicated to office space for tower residents on the 26th level.

The entire 2900 sqm floorplate in Tower 1 of the three-tower development in Surfers Paradise contains first rate co-working spaces and complementing amenities. Designed by Studio Carter, the space is recognised as the first of its kind in Australia with 4.25m floor-to-ceiling windows and outdoor balcony areas capitalising on the tower’s view of the glitter strip.

The space comprises boardrooms, private meeting rooms, work pods, multiple hot desks and a zoom room for teleconferencing, all supported by high-speed internet and advanced office technologies to transform how residents work from home. The balcony can also be used as an events space.

Eastview Australia’s Graham Goldman, appointed Project Manager by SPG, says the innovative nature of the development and increase in people working from home influenced the decision to turn an entire floor into a co-working facility.

“SPG Land develops lifestyle apartments for the future and with the pandemic changing the way we work, it is important to provide residents with visionary facilities that meet all their needs,” he says.

“A space like this is unique; a full floor of premium workspaces exclusive to residents with panoramic ocean and hinterland views is a first of its kind.

“The Level 26 co-workspaces, from boardrooms and indoor-outdoor meeting spaces, to lounges and private work areas, enable residents to work, study and hold meetings away from their own private apartment in a premium office environment with breathtaking views that will inspire them daily.

“It is exciting to think about the entrepreneurial business community we are creating with Tower 1 of Paradiso Place and we look forward to bringing SPG Land’s vision to life.”

A Coffee Emporium is also located on the 26th floor, ensuring occupants are provided with the convenience of a cafe close by.

To complement the unique state-of-the-art workspaces on Level 26 is a fully operational Coffee Emporium with baristas serving signature blends all day, and indoor and outdoor lounges that take in sweeping ocean and hinterland views, creating an inspirational co-workspace that is second to none.

Paradiso Place Marketing Manager Adrian Parsons says the full-floor co-working space on Level 26 will be an enticing proposition for potential residents.

“To have the option of working in a space like this with all the facilities of a high-tech office within your own apartment building is an exciting prospect for buyers who are seeking premium lifestyle amenities - there is nothing else like this on the market,” he says.

“We have been receiving a great deal of interest in this development from business owners, entrepreneurs and professionals who can see themselves waking up in their luxury apartment with ocean views to go for a walk or run along the beach, use the onsite gym, then conveniently head to work in a state-of-the-art co-working space within their own building, giving them the opportunity to separate their home and work life.

“With working from home becoming the new normal, we are seeing many Australians choosing to move to quality lifestyle locations like the Gold Coast and a full-floor co-working space of this standard is attracting a high level of inquiry from apartment buyers who want to take advantage of this exceptional residential amenity.

Paradiso Place spans the entire block between Surfers Paradise Boulevard and Ferny Avenue. Tower 1 will be the first of the three towers to be constructed, offering 258 well-appointed one, two and three-bedroom apartments across 38 levels. Completion is expected to be reached by 2024.

For more information, head to paradisoplace.com.au.

Image: Supplied