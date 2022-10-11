Logo
outbound the newlands
The new estate offering free Teslas for residents

Following on from yesterday’s news of the unveiling of The Newlands’ display suite, Top Spring Australia has announced plans to roll out a fleet of communal Tesla vehicles for residents to utilise.
The-new-estate-offering-free-Teslas-for-residents-1732008601.png

Partnering with shared mobility company Outbound, Top Spring hopes the suite of vehicles will help to reduce car ownership dependency amongst The Newlands occupants. The cars will be located at the Bates Smart-designed complex full time, and will be able to be booked and utilised through the Outbound app.

“This is a huge step forward for a Sydney residential project and a huge win for those who’ll eventually be living at The Newlands,” says Outbound CEO Luke Rust at a recent community day held at The Newlands display suite.

“It’s about improving the amenity for residents and reducing the impact of the development on the environment. It’s amazing to see passionate and forward thinking developers like Top Spring Australia taking the lead in this space and accelerating access to sustainable transportation for residents,” he says.

“Long term, residents won’t even need to own a car as there’ll always be at least one Tesla onsite, ready and waiting. Just imagine, you need to duck up the road to run an errand, you jump in one of the Teslas, in and out in just an hour or two and you don’t have to pay for fuel, registration or any other running costs.”

Top Spring Australia has also struck a partnership with Zoomo to provide a number of electric bikes for residents to use, which will also be powered by Outbound.

“We are extremely excited to be partnering with Outbound, a business that shares our vision for sustainability and providing the best experience for residents of The Newlands,” Top Spring Australia’s Managing Director, Sydney Ma, says.

The Newlands is the first development to be approved by Lane Cove Council after the rezoning of the St Leonard’s South Precinct. Bates Smart’s design is pedestrian-oriented and biophilic, with the building’s facades reflecting the nearby parklands.

Rust says he expects feedback amongst future residents to be extremely positive.

“This is Outbound’s first foray into residential developments and I expect the uptake to be enormous,” he says.

“The writing’s on the wall when it comes to electric vehicles but owning one yourself is still very expensive. This way, you’ve got full access to a fleet of them without the big outlay to buy one in the first place. Not to mention, the average car in Australia costs $17,000 a year to own and operate and is usually parked about 96 percent of the time.

Head to www.thenewlands.com.au for more information.

