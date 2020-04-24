The inhabitable steel frame in Tokyo

Via designboom. Suzuko Yamada Architects has cladded the Daita House in Tokyo, Japan, in an inhabitable frame of steel pipes and platforms that can be modified according to the demands of daily life.

Drawing from the informal architecture of gorillas’ forest habitats, the project blends the inside and outside of the residence through the steel construction that connects the garden and the interior at different points.

The construction comprises a cluster of platforms and single pipes, which can be easily attached and detached using clumps to perform as entrances, handrails, plant supports, or hangers, according to the needs of the residents.

In designing Daita House, Suzuko Yamada Architects drew from gorillas’ improvised forest dwellings, built between dense trees, without walls or roofs, and with entangled levels created by the unevenness of the natural terrain.

Located in a small residential area of ​​Tokyo, the residence conveys the gorilla forest concept through a steel frame of layered pipes and platforms that extends into the garden, blurring the boundaries between interior and exterior.

The concept continues within the rooms inside the house, where a wood construction sets the background for the family’s everyday life scenery.

The exterior construction’s material has been left exposed and the joints between different parts are made visible, while there are no walls between the interior and the garden.

Instead, the house’s façade is assembled using only window sashes and fittings that allow it to open up to the exterior completely. plants, fruit trees, herbs and vegetables grow in the garden, extending onto the steel frame and through the entire height of the project.

The easily adjustable steel construction also reduces the costs of maintenance or future renovations. inside, the wood construction offers a frame for the family’s various items, adjusting to each resident’s interests.