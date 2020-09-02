The greening of Sydney’s northern fringe continues apace

New parks and public spaces are set to enhance the heart of Crows Nest and St Leonards, with the NSW Government today releasing its final 2036 Plan.

Minister for Planning and Public Spaces Rob Stokes says the plan will guide the delivery of a greener, better connected and vibrant Crows Nest and St Leonards.

“We have listened, with significant changes made to the final plan to ensure St Leonards and Crows Nest will be a greener, thriving employment hub with better transport and pedestrian connections for local residents, workers and visitors to enjoy for generations to come,” says Stokes.

Key changes to the final plan following community consultation, include:

A 10 per cent reduction in new dwellings;

More than $78 million secured from developer contributions for new parks and public spaces (an increase of $20 million);

Planting of more than 2,000 new trees;

Doubling the employment space, with an extra 119,979sqm of commercial floor space to support more than 16,500 jobs; and

$20 million secured from developer contributions for new education facilities.

The final plan will see more than $116 million captured in Special Infrastructure Contributions from developers to support the delivery of critical infrastructure such as road upgrades, education facilities and active transport links across St Leonards and Crows Nest.

Image: North Sydney Council