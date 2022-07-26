Logo
The future looks just peachy for Cherrybrook
The future looks just peachy for Cherrybrook

Residents in Sydney’s north-west are being encouraged to have their say on plans that will deliver a modern ‘green village’ in Cherrybrook and West Pennant Hills, with more housing, parks and retail space around the Cherrybrook Metro Station.
The-future-looks-just-peachy-for-Cherrybrook-1732008775.png



The Department of Planning and Environment’s Executive Director of Planning and Land Use Strategy Alison McLaren says the draft Cherrybrook Place Strategy will guide future rezoning decisions in the area, building on previous community feedback.

“The draft strategy is a 20-year plan designed to preserve Cherrybrook’s village character, while providing more homes, and better local services and infrastructure,” McLaren says.

“This includes 3,200 new homes, more parks and trees, more open space, and more walkways and cycleways.”

“The metro station makes it easier to get in and out of Cherrybrook, so we want to make the most of this and I’m keen for the community to have its say.”

McLaren says three important planning instruments are on exhibition until 28 August 2022: the draft Cherrybrook Place Strategy; a rezoning proposal from Landcom for redevelopment of land around Cherrybrook Station; and an amendment to the State Significant Declaration to enable future development to occur around the station.

"The first stage involves a new local centre around the metro station, featuring 390 new homes accompanied by open space and room for local services like shops and cafes,” says McLaren.

“These proposals are the first critical steps in realising the potential of the Cherrybrook centre, while maintaining its unique leafy village identity.”

Image: NSW Gov't

