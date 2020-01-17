The �forever� end of project home design sees growth

Upsizers and experienced property buyers are prioritising luxury upgrades and finishes when searching for a home they can live and grow in, says a Queensland-based homebuilder.

Privium Homes national sales manager, Aaron Jambrovic says people searching for their forever home are typically in their mid-30s, already own a home and are thinking about starting a family.

“These buyers are likely to be on their second or third home and have a strong idea of what they want such as premium finishes and higher ceilings to complete their home,” he says.

“They’re going for the home they can just walk into. When completing a home build there’s nothing worse than feeling like you’re living in a construction site.”

Jambrovic says finding the right home is an emotional and lifestyle purchase.

“We’re not just building homes for people; we’re striving to create a concept that’s unique in the eye of each individual buyer,” he says.

“Each home is constructed to help customers pioneer their own futures by providing modern living solutions in an impeccably finished package that meets their unique needs."

