The five best innovations to see at FRONT 2019

Innovation will be the key driving force at FRONT 2019 – our boutique specifier event for the commercial design sectors. Returning 29-30 August, the event enables deeper connections with all levels of industry, as well as helping you source the best solutions for your future projects.

Below are a few of our exhibitor brands and their offerings at FRONT 2019.

Zip HydroTap Celsius All-In-One by Zip Water

Touted as the world’s most innovative and sophisticated drinking water systems, Zip Water has transformed the way we consume water today. At FRONT, sample the future of drinking water with the Zip HydroTap Celsius All-In-One that delivers instant filtered, boiling, chilled and sparkling drinking water, plus hot and cold washing up water – all in a single tap.

EuroBLADE by europanel

As specialists in the fabrication of bespoke acoustic panelling, europanel needs no introduction. With an impressive track record for creating awe-inspiring spaces, europanel stands out for its commitment to pushing the boundaries of fabrication with every new design venture. On display at FRONT will be the iconic and sculptural euroBLADE, a fully customisable suspended ceiling panel system, which was used to build the Ice Cave at Skye Hotel Suites in Sydney.

Dyson Lightcycle

Dyson is, without doubt, one of the world’s most innovative and forward-thinking design brands. At the event, the brand will be showcasing its newly-released Dyson Lightcycle task light, which is an evolution from the current generation of LED lighting. The task light calculates colour temperature and brightness of daylight anywhere in the world using a unique time, date and location-driven algorithm. The design also integrates with technology through the Dyson Link app, enabling the user to experience the product’s full potential.

Expona Superplank by Polyflor

Polyflor – known for its cutting-edge vinyl flooring solutions – is making news at FRONT with its new collection of luxury vinyl tiles, Expona Superplank. Designed to inspire stylish interior spaces, the collection strikes a delicate balance between beauty and practicality. In addition to the abstract geometric tile formations, the tiles have also been engineered with a premium 0.55mm wear layer, making it ideal for high-use commercial interiors.

xLocker2 by Planex + collab with Gaawaa Miyay Studio

Planex has always been at the forefront of versatile and adaptive storage solutions for the workplace. At FRONT, Planex will be presenting its revolutionised and inspiring xLocker2 – a personal storage solution designed for flexible, agile and activity-based working styles. Planex has partnered with Locktec AMS to bring attendees a personal locker storage experience. All lockers will have RFID technology and you will able to activate them using your technology-enabled paper wrist band. The brand will also be seen collaborating with Lucy Simpson from Gaawaa Miyay Studio on a unique planter box concept for the xLocker2 system.

FRONT runs 29-30 August 2019 in International Towers Tower Three, Barangaroo.