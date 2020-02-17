Logo
Is sitting all that bad?
Rietveld Architecture-Art Affordances (RAAAF) and visual artist, Barbara Visser, have created an experimental work landscape where visitors are forced to explore different standing positions.
Sarah Buckley
The ‘workspace’, the most atypical workdesk-and-chair environment, was challenged by this installation, and since its implementation in 2014, studies on “an alternative working environment to prevent sedentary behaviour” has been explored inspired by the work.

This particular study, however, found participants in The End of Sitting workspaces had a significant increase in energy expenditure and were not found to be any more productive than having sat at a desk.

The study did however state, “further long-term studies are required to assess the behavioural adaptations, productivity and the level of comfort when using The End of Sitting as a permanent office.”

The End of Sitting is a collaboration with Looiersgracht 60, a new space for art and science in Amsterdam.

The spatial work is at the crossroads of visual art, architecture, philosophy and empirical science, in response to evidence from medical research suggesting that too much sitting has adverse health effects.

The piece is anticipated to explore radical change for the working environment, and a follow-up to the recently release ‘Sitting Kills’ by RAAAF and Barbara Visser made for the Chief Government Architect of the Netherlands.

