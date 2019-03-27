The architecture of anime comes to Gosford in spectacular exhibition

Anime Architecture is an exhibition that traces the architectural process of Japan’s most influential animated science fiction films.

‘Anime Architecture’ impressed audiences in London and Berlin, with Central Coast Council’s Gosford Regional Gallery and The Japan Foundation Sydney being the only two venues in Australia to showcase the exhibition.

Council team leader Art Galleries, Arts and Culture Tim Braham says the creative process that goes on behind-the-scenes is something rarely seen to audiences outside the studio.

From location photographs and concept sketches in detailed pencil drawings, through to final expression as anime cells in full colour, Anime Architecture reveals some of the intricate creative processes behind iconic Japanese animated films Patlabor: the Movie, Osamu Tezuka’s Metropolis, Ghost in the Shell, and Ghost in the Shell 2: Innocence. Amongst illustrations on display are works by Hiromasa Ogura, Takashi Watabe, Haruhiko Higami, Mamoru Oshii and Atsushi Takeuchi, Japanese animators who worked during the peak of hand-drawn animation.

“Anime Architecture is an amazing exhibition that reveals some of the intricate creative processes behind Japan’s most influential animated science fiction films,” says Braham.

“The exhibition features intricately drawn cityscapes, hand-drawn backdrops and showcases a rarely seen selection of location photographs, concept sketches and full colour background illustrations,” he says.

Anime Architecture will run at Gosford Regional Gallery from 30 March until 19 May.