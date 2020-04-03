The Waterfront Shell Cove ramps up

The Waterfront, Shell Cove is a joint development between Frasers Property Australia and Shellharbour City Council.

Designed to accommodate all vessels up to 30 metres, the 270-berth Marina is being delivered in three stages. The first 116 berths will be ready in mid-2021 with the second and third stages to be delivered in 2023 and 2025.

Shellharbour City Council has sought expressions of interest from operators to manage the maintenance facility and berth leasing, with a shortlist developed and an announcement expected soon.

Oscars Hotels has been secured as the owner-operator of the new hotel at The Waterfront, a key piece of the region’s tourism infrastructure, while Balmoral Hospitality was recently named the owner-operator of the new tavern and dining precinct.

“Elsewhere in The Waterfront, Frasers Property will soon release apartments. The luxury Nautilus building will enjoy an absolute harbourside position and is set to become Shell Cove’s undisputed architectural statement,” according to a statement.

The Waterfront, Shell Cove is a community in a natural coastal setting surrounded by beaches, parks and wetlands but close to schools, transport and major centres.