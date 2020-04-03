Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
The Waterfront Shell Cove ramps up
shareShare

The Waterfront Shell Cove ramps up

The Waterfront, Shell Cove is a joint development between Frasers Property Australia and Shellharbour City Council.
Sarah Buckley
Sarah Buckley

03 Apr 2020 1m read View Author

The-Waterfront-Shell-Cove-ramps-up-1732011076.png

sharestar

1 of 1 slides

The Waterfront, Shell Cove is a joint development between Frasers Property Australia and Shellharbour City Council.

Designed to accommodate all vessels up to 30 metres, the 270-berth Marina is being delivered in three stages. The first 116 berths will be ready in mid-2021 with the second and third stages to be delivered in 2023 and 2025.

Shellharbour City Council has sought expressions of interest from operators to manage the maintenance facility and berth leasing, with a shortlist developed and an announcement expected soon.

Oscars Hotels has been secured as the owner-operator of the new hotel at The Waterfront, a key piece of the region’s tourism infrastructure, while Balmoral Hospitality was recently named the owner-operator of the new tavern and dining precinct.

“Elsewhere in The Waterfront, Frasers Property will soon release apartments. The luxury Nautilus building will enjoy an absolute harbourside position and is set to become Shell Cove’s undisputed architectural statement,” according to a statement.

The Waterfront, Shell Cove is a community in a natural coastal setting surrounded by beaches, parks and wetlands but close to schools, transport and major centres.

  • Popular Articles
  • Rinnai air conditioners warranty
    Product News

    A new standard of confidence: Rinnai’s 7-year air conditioning warranty has arrived

  • Introducing Mansard by BonYan, Carr and Eckersley Garden Architecture
    Industry News

    Introducing Mansard by BonYan, Carr and Eckersley Garden Architecture

  • Net zero home to power a sustainable future
    Industry News

    Net zero home to power a sustainable future

  • Discover Gordon Place by Woods Bagot
    Industry News

    Discover Gordon Place by Woods Bagot

Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap