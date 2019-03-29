Logo
The Tulip could be London's newest architectural icon
The Tulip could be London's newest architectural icon

Designed by Foster + Partners, The Tulip is on track for approval in London, with the possibility of becoming the city’s next architectural icon, according to a City of London planning report.
The-Tulip-London-newest-architectural-icon-1732012028.png

Designed by Foster + Partners, The Tulip is on track for approval in London, with the possibility of becoming the city’s next architectural icon, according to a City of London planning report.

The 305-metre tower is expected to receive planning permission soon, despite objections from the city’s mayor that it goes against the London Plan, and concerns from London City Airport that its height could cause interruptions to the radar system.

“Virtually no major development proposal is in complete compliance with all policies,” defends a planning report by the City of London.

The tulip would be located next to the famed ‘Gherkin’ building, also designed by Foster + Partners. Its unique design would feature a multi-deck glass viewing platform with internal slides and rotating gondolas on its exterior.

It has been designed to relate to the Gherkin without causing harm to its historic surroundings such as the Tower of London.

'DBOX for Foster + Partners'
