Architecture & Design has announced an exciting partnership between the masthead’s events platform, the Sustainability Awards, and Global GreenTag, back in 2023.

This collaboration, now in its second year, aims to highlight and promote sustainable practices within the architecture and design sectors.

Global GreenTag is one of the most trusted ecolabels globally, known for its rigorous certification process.

The independent industry leader helps manufacturers and designers verify that their products meet high sustainability standards, offering consumers transparency in their choices.

By integrating Global GreenTag’s criteria into the Sustainability Awards, the event will further emphasise the importance of eco-friendly design.

This partnership not only enhances the credibility of the awards but also encourages more industry professionals to focus on sustainable solutions in their work.

Together, Architecture & Design and Global GreenTag aim to raise awareness about sustainable practices and celebrate innovative projects that prioritise environmental responsibility.

This alliance marks a significant step towards fostering a culture of sustainability in the built environment, inspiring architects and designers to make greener choices.

As part of this ongoing partnership, David Baggs, CEO and Program Director of Global GreenTag, will serve as the Master of Ceremonies for this year’s Sustainability Summit.

With his deep expertise in product certification and sustainability standards, Baggs is ideally positioned to guide the event, providing insight into how certified sustainable materials and practices can revolutionise the architecture and design industry.

His leadership ensures that the summit not only highlights key innovations but also underscores the practical importance of transparency and certification in driving sustainable change across the built environment.

Image: David Baggs, CEO and Program Director of Global GreenTag, will serve as the Master of Ceremonies for this year’s Sustainability Summit / SA2023.