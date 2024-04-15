Logo
The Star Brisbane unveils Hassell-designed live entertainment venue
Brisbane’s nightlife has unveiled LiveWire, a brand new live entertainment destination designed to showcase and spotlight some of Queensland’s most prominent and most promising talent across music, comedy and more.
The_Star_Brisbane_LiveWire_Progress_Image_1.jpg

The Star Brisbane introduces the specialised live entertainment venue alongside a dedicated Sports Bar

The_Star_Brisbane_LiveWire_Progress_Image_1

The_Star_Brisbane_LiveWire_Progress_Image_2.jpg

Hassell crafted a bold interior that ignites the senses and delivers a dramatic visual experience

The_Star_Brisbane_LiveWire_Progress_Image_2

The-Star-Brisbane-unveils-LiveWire-1732001506.png

Located at The Star Brisbane in the heart of the $3.6 billion Queen’s Wharf precinct, LiveWire will bring the soundtrack of Brisbane to life with a genre-bending line-up of live acts and late-night entertainment, with the bespoke program of special events set to not just showcase the biggest and brightest stars but also to unearth the city’s next headline artists.

Building on Treasury Brisbane’s beloved LiveWire 24/7 Sports Bar, The Star Brisbane enhances the experience by introducing the specialised live entertainment venue alongside a dedicated Sports Bar.

Engaged to curate LiveWire’s refreshed identity, leading architectural firm, Hassell crafted a bold interior that ignites the senses and delivers a dramatic visual experience. The venue's suspended speakers are strategically positioned to envelop the space and transform any occasion into a celebration of sound and spectacle. Complemented by a custom-designed ceiling that allows maximum acoustic control, LiveWire will create a sensational sonic experience that spans from the comfort of the lounges to the expansive dancefloor.

The new live entertainment venue is expected to launch as part of the precinct’s phased opening from August 2024.

Images: Photographed by Remco Jansen | The Star Brisbane

