The Sebel Sydney Martin Place, an 86-room, boutique-like hotel in the heart of Sydney, has emerged from a multi-million-dollar revitalisation to elevate Sydney’s hospitality scene with a bespoke and upscale experience.

Located on Philip Street, in close proximity to Sydney’s iconic shopping, arts and culture district, the hotel establishes a central city presence for The Sebel brand, which is part of the world-leading hospitality group, Accor.

Guests can experience The Sebel’s signature away-from-home lifestyle through its luxurious interiors curated by the expert designers at Stack Studio. The design blends heritage and cosmopolitan elements drawing on the hotel’s iconic Martin Place location while The Sebel brand brings comfort, utility, and convenience combined with style and sophistication.

Modern detailing, elegant feature lighting and unmissable artwork in the reception area greet guests upon arrival. The guest rooms, featuring Superior King Rooms, Deluxe King Room and Classic Queen Rooms, are wrapped in shades that lean on The Sebel brand, paired with neutral hues and mustard tones to capture a homely feel and the warmth of the surrounding historical buildings. Exquisite kitchenette joinery, gold cabinets, and impressive finishes add luxurious touches to an impeccably designed room, while contemporary furniture offers the versatility to work, dine or simply unwind. Italian Terrazzo, a signature marble specifically sourced from Europe, decorates the in-room kitchenette.

“The Sebel Sydney Martin Place brings a new era of hospitality to the bustling city landscape. Every aspect of the hotel has been thoughtfully mapped out to enhance customer service and sustainable efforts. Single-use plastic has been eliminated throughout the hotel, using only recyclable products,” says Adrian Williams, chief operating officer PME, Accor Pacific.

According to Lydia Herd, general manager of The Sebel Sydney Martin Place, guests can indulge with partnering food venues, such as breakfast at Piccolo Me, or opt for the comfort of in-room dining at The Sebel Sydney Martin Place through their partnership with Bastardo.

The Sebel Sydney Martin Place is now open for business.