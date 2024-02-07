The Sebel Martin Place has officially opened following an extensive refurbishing period, with Stack Studio lending its expertise to craft a historic yet cosmopolitan interior that draws on the vibrance of its locale.

The 86-room, quasi-boutique facility is located on Phillip Street, boasting round the clock service and amenity for guests.

The Accor brand’s aim to bring comfort, utility and style alongside style and sophistication is evident amongst the new reception area, which comprises modern details, feature lighting and a number of art pieces. Corridors are fitted with vivid carpets, while “powerful” artworks, signage and ambient lighting guide guests throughout the building.

Neutral hues and mustard tones feature throughout each of the guest rooms, as does high-quality kitchenette joinery, gold cabinets and contemporary finishes of marble and terrazzo. Luxury amenities made available to guests include climate controls, a premium microwave, sustainable toiletries, a curated selection of snacks and drinks, plus high speed Wi-Fi and Chromecast-enabled televisions.

Paul Salter, Managing DIrector of investment house Salter Brothers, says he is delighted to have invested into the hotel’s refurbishment.

“Salter Brothers is delighted to work alongside Accor on this newly revealed, rejuvenated city-centre property,” he says.

Its prime location combined with its personalised, intimate experience, wrapped in an artistic and sophisticated design, brings about a unique offering that the Sydney CBD is yet to witness.”

Accor Pacific’s Chief Operating Officer PME, Adrian Williams, agrees.

“The Sebel Sydney Martin Place brings a new era of hospitality to the bustling city landscape.

“Every aspect of the hotel has been thoughtfully mapped out to enhance customer service and sustainable efforts. Single-use plastic has been eliminated throughout the hotel, using only recyclable products.”

To find out more about the hotel, click here.