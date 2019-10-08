The SCCI Architecture Hub set to deliver some big names

Exploring the evolving complexity of contemporary architecture, its contested histories and its impact on art, health politics, commerce, community and education in Australia and around the world – the SCCI Architecture Hub is all set to return for its ten-day run in Sydney this year.

Taking place from October 10-19, the program features a panel of distinguished local and international speakers who will be seen sharing some of the most impactful and state-of-the-art ideas on architecture.

Speaking about the event, founder, executive and artistic director of the SCCI, Dr Gene Sherman says: “Welcoming some fifty local speakers, eight international leaders in their field, and four international headliners, the Hub brings together architects, landscape designers, writers, academics, theoreticians, psychologists, judges, prosecutors, investors, hoteliers, visionary developers and other professionals.

In short say Sherman, "SCCI Architecture Hub 2019 looks to dive deeper into the architectural conversation, expanding on previously foregrounded topics whilst looking to the future. We look forward to welcoming both professionals and the wider public to ten days of stimulating and transformative discussion.”

Attendees can look forward to thought-provoking keynotes, talks, demonstrations, films and panels. Some of this year’s international keynote speakers are Japanese architects Sou Fujimoto and Jun’ya Ishigami. They will be joined by award-winning French architect, urban planner and educator, Odile Decq and Director of Israel Museum, Jerusalem, professor Ido Bruno. Iranian-Kurdish author, journalist and associate professor of UNSW, Behrouz Boochani will present a keynote via a video link from Manus Island.

The Hub will also include a series of thematic events and deep dive forums on topics like Architecture and Memory, Ar(t)chitecture, The Architecture of Justice, Architecture of Human Happiness, Architecture: The Picture of Health, Brutally Sydney and many more.

The program is open to the public and tickets are currently on sale.

Image: Sou Fujumoto's 2013 Serpentine Pavilion, London. Photo by Iwan Baan.