Landscaping Victoria Master Landscapers’ trade-focussed landscape expo The Landscape Show returns for a fifth year this Wednesday 22 June at Caulfield Racecourse.

The full-day event is completely free and is recommended to all commercial and residential landscape contractors, maintenance specialists, landscape designers and architects, landscape service and product suppliers, as well as councils, students and educators in Victoria. The expo gives landscaping professionals the opportunity to deep dive with peers, suppliers and customers in an environment bursting with networking and inspiration opportunities.

Landscaping Victoria CEO Megan Flower says the show is the only one of its kind in Australia.

“We are anticipating well over 1200 attendees on the day and they won’t be disappointed with the array of exhibitors on the day. From the latest products, innovations and advice, industry professionals will be spoilt for choice with dozens of exhibitors showcasing their products and services,” she says.

“The Landscape Show is also a mecca for networking, giving guests ample opportunity to meet innovative and interesting suppliers as well as catch up with colleagues. We are proud that the Landscape Show has become the go-to information and inspiration hub for the Australian landscaping industry.

“Landscaping Victoria knows and understands that the industry is constantly evolving, and that it is fundamental that we have all the latest resources and expertise at our fingertips so landscaping professionals can shine in the industry with their customers benefitting.”

Landscape Designer Meg Geary says the day is invaluable for professionals, giving them the ability to network and walk through landscape-related exhibits and talk to like-minded experts.

“It is so important that we keep our skillsets polished and know what is out there when it comes to new products. That is what gives us the edge with our clients. The Landscape Show has that perfect balance of product, inspiration and networking which allows me to walk away fully loaded with fresh ideas for my business,” she says.

The expo will showcase the latest in product innovation and will feature a rich program of industry-specific seminars. There will also be a host of product demonstrations at exhibitor stands, where products can be seen in action including irrigation equipment, hand & power tools, engineered or custom designed outdoor fittings, as well as plants, trees & turf and business software.

To attend, please complete your registration at www.thelandscapeshow.com.au.