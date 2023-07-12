Inner West Council has sought the assistance of Cox Architecture to create the Leichhardt Oval Masterplan, which will see the dilapidated facility upgraded in the near future to meet both elite sport and community requirements.

A topic of discussion in the recent NSW State Election and subsequent Budget, no funding was allocated towards the stadium by the current and former government. As a result, Inner West and Wests Tigers, the stadium’s main tenant, have looked to private investment to renew the facility.

The scope of proposed work includes a major new grandstand, rugby league museum, updated amenities, toilets, food outlets and screens as well as updated corporate and event spaces. If approved and completed, the stadium will act as a community centre during the week.

It is estimated that these upgrades will approximately cost $98.3 million, but a $45 million ‘moderate’ upgrade serves as a backup plan. This will see new corporate facilities and an upgraded lounge created, as well as improved accessibility.

A community forum last year that involved residents, sports teams, fans and athletes has driven much of the concept. There is a general consensus amongst all parties that public transport connections, sustainability and conservation are major priorities.

Cox’s design sees the Wayne Pearce Hill retained, while the heritage listed Keith Barnes Stand will be upgraded in accordance with heritage guidelines.

“We don’t want to dictate to the state and federal governments, but we point out that Leichhardt Oval has missed out altogether (on funding) and it can be saved for a fraction,” Inner West Mayor Darcy Byrne says in an interview with the Sydney Morning Herald.

“This is not a huge investment when you compare it against the billions that have been spent on shiny new stadiums.”

Images: Inner West Council.