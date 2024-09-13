COX was a part of the soft unveiling of the Quandamooka Arts and Culture Centre (QUAMPI) for the Quandamooka Yoolooburrabee Aboriginal Corporation (QYAC).

Due for completion by November this year and officially opening in early 2025, QUAMPI is a key project of the Queensland Government’s Minjerribah Futures program, supporting the transition of Minjerribah (North Stradbroke Island) from its past reliance on sand mining to a new future as a leading destination for cultural and eco-tourism.

The Centre also received funding from the Australian Government’s Indigenous Land and Sea Corporation (ILSC).

The opening ceremony included representatives of different levels of Government as well as local traditional dancers and storytelling.

The unveiled commemorative plaque notes that “the Quandamooka Arts and Culture Centre represents the realisation of a long-held ambition over many decades to create a prominent place for the Nunukul, Goenpul and Ngugi people to celebrate and showcase their culture. Designed by the Quandamooka People, the centre honours the Ancestors and Elders as an enduring site of significance to welcome people of all cultures from across the world for truth telling and education through sharing of our Quandamooka creativity, knowledge, and history.”

“QUAMPI is a Community Space, a Cultural Space and a Public offering all responding to Place. A strong sense of community welcome and ownership, has been a critical component of the design,” says COX Director, Richard Coulson.

“This launch unveiled some of the building’s ties to Country. The name Quampi is borrowed from the local Island Oyster shell. Embedding these shells in walls made of the Island’s coloured sands was an important community engagement piece.

“The natural setting and connection to the Bay and wider Quandamooka Country are emerging with the external community spaces forming an important part of the project. The learnings in the project have responded to and informed COX’s Reconciliation journey.”

Featuring exhibition and workshop spaces, a stunning open foyer, talking circle, Elders space, café and gallery shop, QUAMPI’s vision is to showcase Quandamooka arts and culture, while inviting First Nations artists from throughout Australia and overseas to exhibit and collaborate.

QUAMPI was co-designed by COX and the Quandamooka people, integrating key elements of the land and sea into the build such as rammed earth, shells and native timbers.

“It’s been a tremendous honour to work together with Quandamooka Elders and community members since the project began seven years ago. They've been incredibly generous in sharing their knowledge of people, place, and culture,” says COX Associate Director, Ali Farmer.

“The Centre located at Gumpi (Dunwich) overlooking Moreton Bay is part of a wider arts and culture program that extends well beyond the building footprint”

Project inception and community engagement was realised in collaboration with The Fulcrum Agency.