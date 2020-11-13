EU unveils plans for new Bauhaus after coronavirus

The European Union unveiled plans to fund a Bauhaus-style design school as part of a €750 billion coronavirus recovery scheme.

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen outlined the plans as part of her State of the Union address.

"We will set up a new European Bauhaus," says Von der Leyen. "A co-creation space where architects, artists, students, engineers, designers work together."

Coronavirus was the subject of creative debate at this year's London Design Festival (LDF), which drew to a close this week.

Graduates from the Royal College of Art embraced the disruption to supply chains as a result of the pandemic and explored how designers can work with local materials and communities in London in their (Un)finished exhibition, which took place during the event.

Designers and brands exhibiting during LDF took stock of how the constraints of the pandemic had encouraged them to try new things.

"As designers, we work well with boundaries and restrictions: they enhance your work rather than limit it," said designer Lee Broom, who presented his new Maestro Chair with a cinematic small film.

In this week's transport news, Airbus revealed three concepts for zero-emission passenger planes. The ZEROe planes could use hydrogen-powered electricity to help reduce the environmental damage caused by the aviation industry.

Japanese designer Mikiya Kobayashi also designed an electric scooter made from wood in a bid to make the mode of transport seem "warmer" than usual.

Wood is also the material of choice for the upcoming aquatics centre for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Dutch studio VenhoevenCS and French practice Ateliers 2/3/4/ are building the timber swimming pool complex, which will be the only permanent venue erected as part of the sporting event.