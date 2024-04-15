Coinciding with National Sustainable House Day on April 21, The Cape is throwing open the doors of a number of its new sustainable builds that sit in close proximity to the Cape Community Farm.

The residential community is located in southern Victoria and boasts 130 homes that all average an 8-star NatHers rating. Each home features passive solar, efficient all electric fitout, solar power and rainwater harvesting, as well as EV charging infrastructure. The residences are purposely designed for year-round comfort, oriented to maximise natural light and ventilation.

The sustainable mantra of the community does not halt at residential design. Local food production, which utilises Foodcube wicking beds produces over 25 kilograms of fresh produce each year. Cape Director Brendan Condon says he is excited for Australians to come and visit the sustainable community, which has managed to alleviate cost-of-living pressures for residents.

“From energy-efficient homes to our pioneering community farm, we're very excited to invite visitors to see integrated sustainable living and experience a community that shows how Australia can transition away from fossil fuels on to clean renewable energy using today's technologies, while having a high quality of life, a healthier home and saving significant money in the process," he says.

Coast, Karkawarri and Strait House (pictured above) are all award-winning examples of sustainable architecture designed for the Australian climate. The homes, all located within The Cape community, are rated between 7.9 and 8.4 stars and are packed with features to minimise environmental impact. Clever design elements like passive solar, natural ventilation, and thermal mass construction ensure year-round comfort with minimal heating or cooling.

Coast, designed by Adam Dettrick Architects, boasts a home farm that can grow significant amounts of fresh produce, reducing reliance on grocery stores and waste. Designed by Beaumont Building Design, Karkawarri is a low maintenance dwelling intent on contriving connection amongst family and friends. EME Design’s Strait House uses local materials and showcases a commitment to environmental responsibility throughout its design, while the Adam Dettrick-designed Eco Beach House is a home filled with light, with great views and comfortable year round temperatures and close to zero electricity bills.

"Coast, Karkawarri, Eco Beach House (pictured above) and Strait House exemplify healthy sustainable living without compromising on style or comfort,” Condon continues.

“By opening our doors on National Sustainable House Day, we hope to inspire individuals and communities to embrace sustainable living practices, and help shift Australia on to a clean energy, carbon neutral future and build a more resilient, healthy world.”