The BDAA and ABSA announce merger

The Building Designers Association of Australia (BDAA) has announced a collaborative merger between itself and the Australian Building Sustainability Association (ABSA).

For Australia’s building industry, the merger of the BDAA, a single national association that represents, advocates for, promotes and connects building designers throughout Australia; and the ABSA, which provided information, accreditation, support and advocacy for thermal performance assessor professionals is being promoted as a way to “foster building sustainability in Australia.”

According to the BDAA, “The benefits of this unprecedented partnership are bound to exceed the boundaries of both associations, flowing outward across the Australian building industry and built environment.”

“Quality thermal performance assessors are needed to complete and validate every sustainable design, and equally skilled building designers are needed to create and formulate these designs.”

“By meeting, networking and collaborating, the members of BDAA and ABSA are bound to form unbeatable teams that fill the Australian built environment with the finest, most sustainable commercial, residential and corporate designs, rendering the environment as a whole more functional, eye-catching and ultimately eco-conscious,” says the BDAA.

Image: BDAA