The Star Gold Coast is celebrating the return of the Atrium Bar after a complete makeover designed by reputed architecture and interior design practice, Plus Architecture.

For over three decades, the iconic Atrium Bar at The Star Gold Coast has been the city’s go-to venue for after-work get-togethers, parties, celebrations and first dates.

Following an elaborate renovation that also saw the venue move to a new setting in the hotel, the Atrium Bar is back again with a bold new look and colourful design that exudes retro-luxe vibes.

Plus Architecture’s vision for the Atrium Bar comes to life with organic curved forms, pops of bright colours, luxurious materials and playful elements.

One of the highlights of the revitalised Atrium Bar is the weekly entertainment line-up guaranteed to deliver the ultimate party vibes, with a mix of DJs and popular live bands on rotation Thursday through Sunday.

Atrium Bar is now open from 4pm to late, seven nights a week.