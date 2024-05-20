Entries for the 2024 Sustainability Awards are open.

Since its inception 18 years ago, the Sustainability Awards have grown to become the largest and most esteemed in the nation, showcasing the pinnacle of sustainability efforts within the architectural and design sectors. From architects to builders, engineers to manufacturers, the program celebrates the collective efforts of industry professionals who prioritize environmental responsibility in their projects.

Over the years, the Architecture & Design Sustainability Awards have played a crucial role in raising awareness about various aspects of sustainable design.

From promoting the principles of the carbon minimisation to emphasizing compliance with the National Construction Code (NCC), the program has been instrumental in advancing environmentally conscious practices across the industry.

Additionally, the awards have spotlighted innovations in green product manufacturing, highlighted the importance of designing disaster-resilient buildings, and championed initiatives aimed at creating social sustainability within the built environment.

Notably, the program has also recognized efforts to address the pressing issue of social and affordable housing in Australia, underscoring the interconnectedness of environmental and social sustainability.

By honouring projects and initiatives that prioritize ecologically sustainable design, the Architecture & Design Sustainability Awards serve as a catalyst for positive change, inspiring stakeholders to adopt environmentally responsible practices and contribute to a healthier, more resilient built environment.

For any inquiries about entering the awards, registering for tickets or speaking at the Sustainability Summit or sponsoring opportunities, please submit your enquiry to the Sustainability Awards team here.

For all those entering, the 2024 Sustainability Awards entry categories are:

People

1. Emerging Sustainable Architect / Designer

Open to architects / designers in their first five years of their career and recognises an outstanding achievement or development in the field of sustainable and / or environmental architecture planning or design across any of the building categories.

2. Lifetime Achievement

A person who has over their career, shown exemplary efforts in advancing the progression of the sustainability in Australia.

Projects

3. Commercial Architecture (Large)

A Class 5, 6, 7 or 8 building used for professional and / or commercial purposes of over 500sqm in floor size.

4. Commercial Architecture (Small)

A Class 5, 6, 7 or 8 building used for professional and / or commercial purposes of under or equal to 500sqm in floor size.

5. Education & Research

A childcare centre, preschool, primary, secondary, or tertiary educational facility or a facility where an educational institution is a partner.

6. Multi-Residential Dwelling

The design of a new townhouse, duplex or residential complex that contains multiple residential dwellings. Projects nominated under this category are classifiable as Class 2 or Class 3 buildings.

7. Single Dwelling (New)

The design and construction of a single-residential building to which a Class 1a Building category.

8. Single Dwelling (Alteration)

Extensions and/or alterations to at least 50 percent of a Class 1a building.

9. Adaptive Reuse (Alteration/Addition)

Recognises the adaptive reuse of a building (heritage and/or new) that has minimal impact on the historical significance of the building and its setting, while also pursuing a design that is sympathetic to the building to give it a new purpose.

10. Landscape & Urban

Buildings or non-building projects at the intersection of architecture, landscape design and urban planning. Examples include parks, pedestrian bridges and walkways, pools, shelters, picnic facilities, toilet blocks and playgrounds. Can also include green roofs, green walls and other urban garden and similar installations.

11. Interior Design

A renovation or fit-out of the interior of an existing building where the sustainable design is involved with such factors as determining the efficient and effective use of space, selecting construction materials that offer low environmental impact and lowering pollution, waste, and the lowering of the overall energy consumption.

12. Public Building

A building or facility or artwork which primarily services or is used by the public except educational facilities. This can include hospitals, medical centres, sports ovals and facilities, transport hubs, parliament houses, zoological gardens, museums, government department buildings and religious structures.

13. Hospitality & Tourism

Examples of Hospitality & Tourism Design include projects that help create locally owned business and employment opportunities, environmentally friendly operations, education and awareness programs, energy and resource conservation, and waste & carbon dioxide reduction.

14. Small Sustainable Practice of The Year

This award us open to all architecture and design firms with 10 or less staff and recognises and rewards their achievements including those that demonstrate alignment with the UN 17 SDGs by integrating sustainability principles and practices across business activities and outcomes, such as sustainable energy, climate resilience, environmental and social best practice, environmental and social innovation, and gender and economic inclusion.

Innovation

15. Green Building Material / Product

A building product that is renewable, environmentally responsible and where the impact is considered over the entire lifetime of the product.

16. International Design

Awarded to the best in environmentally responsible designed project from around the world.

17. Editor’s Choice

(Social & Community Outcomes) Editor’s Choice is an award given by the Architecture & Design editorial team. All shortlisted projects are assessed for their suitability for this award based on their contribution to and consultation with their local community.

18. Best of the Best

Selected from among all the category winners based on both sustainable outcomes and aesthetics and/or innovative design principles.

The key dates for the 2024 Sustainability Awards are

8th May – Entries Open

26th June – Entries Close

12th August – Summit tickets go on sale & Summit line up announced

23rd August – Live judging day

4th September – Shortlist Announced

14th November – Summit & Awards day & night programme

For more information or to enter the 2024 Sustainability Awards, go to https://www.sustainablebuildingawards.com.au/#