As the leader in sustainability knowledge and information, the Sustainability Summit is the one day of the year to mark in red on your calendar. For the last 14 years, the Summit has provided an overview of all matters sustainable and in 2021, once again the Summit is taking centre stage on 11 November on an exciting virtual platform. Throughout the day the Sustainability Summit will present a diverse and knowledgeable range of speakers addressing a variety of topics that will provide unrivalled insight into designing with sustainability at heart.

With more than 30 speakers – all experts in their chosen field – and exciting activities hosted by the Sustainability Awards official partners, the virtual Sustainability Summit offers the opportunity to attend from the comfort of your home or office. The Summit explores a multitude of different perspectives, providing insight and commentary of sustainable practice today, with five thought-provoking sessions that include,

Circular Economy Ideas for Adaptive Reuse of Buildings

Designing the Perfectly Sustainable Building

Everything Architects Need to Know When Designing with Timber

Water – Sensitive Design – 2021 & Beyond

Women in Built Environment Sustainability Leadership

Delving into the issues and highlighting innovation and creativity, each session has been crafted to bring to the fore relevant and topical information for today’s architecture and design practitioners.

As well as providing up to date information on all matters sustainability, the sessions are endorsed by the AIA and there is the opportunity to earn 5 Formal CPD points.

For more information visit the Sustainability Summit and don’t miss the chance to participate in a day of discussion and debate at the 2021 digital Sustainability Summit.