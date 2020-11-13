The 2020 Sustainability Awards winners

Best Adaptive Reuse
Lilydale House at Marrick & Co by Mirvac Design and Tonkin Zulaikha Greer
The adaptive reuse of the heritage Nurses’ Quarters as Lilydale House makes a charismatic centrepiece in Mirvac’s urban renewal of the former Marrickville Hospital site.
The landmark mixed-use precinct integrates Marrick & Co, Mirvac’s sustainable medium-density housing development, with Council’s outstanding new library and community pavilion.
Redevelopment brings new connections and open spaces for socialising, creates safe and equitable access to new amenity, improves local habitat through new plantings, promotes wellbeing, mitigates long-term environmental impacts, and supports local economy, culture, and community. For these efforts, it has been recognised as the first One Planet Living community in NSW. The site is highly significant for its role in the provision of health care and nursing services to the local community from 1899 to the hospital’s closure in 1991.
Located on Marrickville’s main historic strip, the site is an important component of the immediate Marrickville civic precinct which also includes the Town Hall, St Brigid’s Church and the Fire Station.
The prominent two-storey Nurses’ Quarters which, along with the Main Ward Block, comprises the core of the Lilydale Street face brick buildings, presents as the most recognisable public face of the former hospital.
The Nurses’ Quarters was built in 1909 as a residence for the nurses working at the hospital, designed by prominent architect and alderman, Lindsay Thompson. It was converted to a casualty ward and outpatients’ clinic in the 1960s and was used for ancillary hospital services since that time, before being operated as a preschool in 1992.
The building has played a continuous role in the community for 100 years. Adaptive reuse of the Nurses’ Quarters as two whole-floor residences within the Marrick & Co residential complex is highly compatible with the original residential purpose of the heritage building.
Highly Commended- Marrickville Library and Pavilion by Steensen Varming (Engineering & ESD Consultants) & BVN (Architects)
Commercial Architecture (Large)
Burwood Brickworks Shopping Centre by NH Architecture with Russell & George and Frasers Property Australia
Burwood Brickworks Shopping Centre is a self-sufficient, doesn’t exceed the resources of its location and contains socially equitable, culturally rich and ecologically restorative spaces that connect people to light, air, food and community. It produces more energy than it consumes, captures and re-uses all the water it needs, incorporates biophilic design, avoids the use of toxic and worst-in-class building materials, and has a net positive waste impact.
The centre is vying to achieve Living Building Challenge (LBC) certification, the most rigorous sustainability standard in the built environment in the world, administered by the International Living Future Institute (ILFI). Globally, just 24 buildings have achieved full LBC certification, and aside from Burwood Brickworks, no other retail project in the world has aspired to do so.
The result is a building that operates with the simple efficiency and beauty of a flower, as the LBC demands. It redefines sustainability in retail, a sector synonymous with waste.
Highly Commended: Puntukurnu Aboriginal Medical Service Healthcare Hub by Kaunitz Yeung Architecture
Commercial Architecture (Small)
Acre Farm Eatery by ZWEI Interiors Architecture and NH Architecture
Part of the Burwood Brickworks development by Frasers Property, the world’s most sustainable shopping centre, Acre Eatery is an urban rooftop farm showcasing ‘farm to table’ eating in an urban setting. With over 2500sqm of roof space, the site comprises of hydroponic glasshouses, quail coops, worm farms and over 1000sqm of garden beds all delivering fresh produce direct to the restaurant table at Acre.
Highly Commended: T2 Bondi Junction by Sandbox Group
Education & Research
Monash Woodside Building for Technology and Design by Grimshaw Architects
The Woodside Building for Technology and Design is a landmark, state-of-the-art technology and education design building to accommodate the faculties of Engineering and Information Technology at the Monash University’s Clayton Campus. The building hosts 750 staff and students, divided in 5 levels, and is currently the largest Passivhaus Building in the Southern Hemisphere.
Highly Commended: PICAC Narre Warren by FMSA Architecture