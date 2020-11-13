The 2020 Sustainability Awards winners

Urban & Landscape

For Our Country by Edition Office and Daniel Boyd

For Our Country, is the inaugural National Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander War Memorial, commissioned by the Australian War memorial (AWM) and is located on Ngunnawal and Ngambri Country. The work provides a space from which to contemplate and commemorate Indigenous connection to country and the sacrifice that Indigenous serving men and woman have made in the protection of their country.

A basalt stone field outlines the outer face of the memorial, establishing a collective gathering space defined by a two-way mirror glass veil which captures the landscape and the viewer within a cloud of mirrored lenses.

This reflection is seen to exist on the other side of this veil, establishing an empathetic othering whereby a viewer can witness themselves and their surroundings as existing elsewhere, both in space and time, allowing the contemplation of an indigenous gaze and an indigenous experience of war, conflict and sacrifice.

Highly Commended:The Canopy Precinct by Scott Carver with Supermanoeuvre

Sponsored by



People

Emerging Sustainable Architect / Designer

Talina Edwards from Talina Edwards Architecture

Talina Edwards was one of the first woman architects in Australia that qualified as a Certified Passive House Designer and designed a home that successfully achieved Passive House Certification. The award-winning “Owl Woods Passive House” is a ground-breaking project demonstrating leadership with world’s best practice in terms of sustainability, performance, efficiency, resilience, durability, quality, beauty, comfort and occupant health.

It proves what is achievable, but also necessary for more climate-responsive and responsible buildings. Edwards has played a leading role promoting sustainable architecture by sharing her knowledge, experiences and passion to inspire others through presentations, articles, podcasts and social media.

Sponsored by

Lifetime Achievement

Paul Haar from Haarchitecture

For over 40 years, Paul Haar has advocated for sustainability by example, through many projects both in and around architectural practice.

Haar’s highly regarded knowledge of thermal performance, building materials and construction detailing have seen him also commissioned to troubleshoot where green builds by others have gone awry. Australia’s premier commercial green building, 60L in Carlton Victoria, had him engaged in this capacity for six years (2002-2008).

His expertise with water engineering, renewable energy systems and horticulture, have seen Haar also teaching outside architecture, to seminars and courses on permaculture, agroforestry, health promotion and community development.

In his engagements with students and young graduates, Haar emphasises how our environmental and COVID emergencies present as many new opportunities for work towards sustainable futures as they pose constraints to business as usual.

By sharing his own story, he illustrates how a career in regenerative architecture can be launched, scaffolded and enriched by volunteering in community based building work and other environmental pursuits.

Sponsored by

Women in Sustainability

Nadine Samaha from level architekture>konstrukt

Nadine Samaha established with her partner level architekture>konstrukt 26 years ago to fulfill the need for a comprehensive interdisciplinary service that pursue sustainable built outcomes. To broaden her knowledge, Samaha became LEED green associate and green classroom professional.

As lecturer on ESD at RMIT, she empowers students with tools to improve the built environment and runs workshops on climate change, biophilic and regenerative design.

As an AIA Chapter councillor and chair of SAF, in collaboration sometimes with Architects Declare, Samaha promotes sustainability issues to architects, academics and the public through forums and webinars on climate change, zero emissions and low carbon.

Sponsored by



Innovation

Green Building Material

Carbon Neutral Floors by Interface

Interface’s Carbon Neutral Floors was achieved from our mission to live zero. Zero waste, greenhouse gas emissions and net water use, 100 percent renewable energy and a closed technical loop via product take back, 100 percent recycled or biobased materials, and other goals related to transportation, stakeholder well-being, and business models that “redesign commerce”.

The goal is to make products with the lowest carbon footprint possible that help restore the health of the planet. Interface says it’s committed to lowering our carbon footprint across all areas of our business. Providing environmentally responsible flooring solutions to the built industry where both embodied and operation carbon can be reduced even further.

Highly Commended: Citizen _ Pop-up Coffee Pavillion by ZWEI Interiors Architecture

Sponsored by

Smart Building

Vanquish by Joe Adsett Architects with Solaire properties and Eco Lateral Environmental Consultants

This home is the absolute epitome sustainable building design, energy innovation, and smart home technology. This home is Australia's largest architecturally designed passive house and one of only 38 ever built to this standard in a Sub Tropical climate anywhere in the world.

This home is the benchmark gold standard of building design within the country and features world-first heat pump technology as well as Australian first 3-phase Hybrid smart inverters that integrate with not only the hot water system but are fully VPP ready for integration with the future energy retail sector and localized energy trading schemes.

Highly Commended:InterContinental Double Bay Sydney by ample

Sponsored by

Waste Elimination

Marrick & Co by Mirvac Design and Tonkin Zulaikha Greer

At Marrick & Co, Mirvac has created the first One Planet Living community in NSW and in doing so has reimagined urban life as more sustainable, liveable, and resilient.

A well-resolved ground plane allows two new residential buildings to reside harmoniously alongside adaptive reuse of heritage fabric, public green space, and the new Council Library and Pavilion, which were designed by BVN and delivered by Mirvac.

Guided by One Planet Living principles, the urban design brings connections and open spaces, creates safe and equitable access to new amenity, improves habitat, promotes wellbeing, mitigates environmental impact, and supports the local economy, culture, and community.

Collaborative consumption is encouraged via a resident-managed tool library, reading library, bulky goods store & kitchen garden. Outdoor spaces provide significant new biodiversity, human comfort, social interaction & stormwater filtration. The Residents’ Garden, rooftop kitchen garden, barbecue area & pizza oven allow residents to grow & prepare healthy food.

Highly Commended: Citizen _ Pop-up Coffee Pavillion by ZWEI Interiors Architecture

Sponsored by

Best of the Best

Burwood Brickworks Shopping Centre by NH Architecture with Russell & George and Frasers Property Australia

Burwood Brickworks is one of the very few retail buildings to engage with the cultural history of the site and bring these dynamic stories to life. There is a permanent art installation on the ceiling of the internal mall and façade of the centre along Middleborough Road painted by Wurundjeri, Dja Dja Wurrung, and Ngurai Illum Wurrung artist Mandy Nicholson which tells the indigenous tale of the forming of the Yarra River.

The 2020 Sustainability Awards program was sponsored by

Next year's Sustainability Awards will be held on Thursday, November 11, 2021.