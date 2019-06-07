The 2019 Sustainability Awards are now open for business

After eight long months of waiting, the time has finally come – the 2019 Sustainability Awards are now open for entries.

This is the 13th year of Architecture & Design running the awards, which means they are now the longest (and the most prestigious) built industry sustainability awards in the country.

This year there will be 17 categories in total, with 11 in the project section alone and another six in the People and Product sections.

All up, there are two brand-new project categories – Prefabrication & Modular and Best Adaptive Reuse to highlight the important work in these areas.

Other changes include splitting the former category of Commercial into Small Commercial and Large Commercial.

People

Hosting three prestigious award categories, this year, a light will be firmly shone on individuals who have dedicated their career to building a more sustainable future.

Two new award categories - Women In Sustainability and Future Sustainability Leader are designed to compliment the current Emerging Architect/Designer award category.

Innovation

This segment will celebrate innovation within three emerging areas of Sustainability and will celebrate everything that sustainability should be remembered for. Three award categories for: Intelligent Buildings, Green Building Material and Waste Elimination are also new to 2019.

The Gala Night (along with the day CPD and Panel event) will be on Thursday, November 7 at the Star in Sydney for which more information will be released in due course.

“It goes without saying that the 2019 Sustainability Awards are set to be the biggest and most exciting awards we have produced to date,” says Architecture & Design editor Branko Miletic.

And for the second year running, well-known architect and built industry titan Tone Wheeler will be hosting the awards night.

If you want to know more about the awards and the various categories , go to https://www.sustainablebuildingawards.com.au/category-criteria/

If you would like to enter the 2019 Sustainability Awards, go to https://susawards2018.awardstack.com/

For more information, contact Branko Miletic at branko.miletic@architectureanddesign.com.au