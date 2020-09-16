The 14th annual Sustainability Awards shortlist has been announced

The 2020 Sustainability Awards shortlist has been announced and this year, there have been quite a few very pleasant surprises.

Now that the shortlisted entries have been picked by the judging panel, it’s official: the 2020 Sustainability Awards are bigger and better this year than they have ever been.

That’s been made loud and clear as this year despite all the turmoil around us, the awards have had an amazing response – some 85 finalists that equated to an almost 40 percent increase in final entries.

To this can be added an all-time high number of original entries, with over 250 entries submitted by the official cut-off date in August.

The 2020 Sustainability Awards shortlist:

Best Adaptive Reuse

Lilydale House at Marrick & Co Mirvac Design and Tonkin Zulaikha Greer

Marrickville Library and Pavilion Steensen Varming (Engineering & ESD Consultants) & BVN (Architects)

Salisbury Townhouses NTF Architecture

The Malton Central Element with PBD Architects

Commercial Architecture (Large)

167K TANDEM design studio

25 King, Brisbane Aurecon, Lendlease and Bates Smart

Burwood Brickworks Shopping Centre NH Architecture with Russell & George and Frasers Property Australia

Caspak Packaging A1 Office with Quality First Designs

Eastern Creek Quarter i2C and Design Office with Frasers Property Australia

Mon Repos Turtle Centre KIRK Architects

Narrogin Health Service Silver Thomas Hanley

Puntukurnu Aboriginal Medical Service Healthcare Hub Kaunitz Yeung Architecture

The Foundry Francis-Jones Morehen Thorp (FJMT) and Sissons with Mirvac

Wildlife Retreat at Taronga COX Architecture with AECOM

Commercial Architecture (Small)

Acre Farm Eatery ZWEI Interiors Architecture and NH Architecture

Noma Consulting A1 Office

T2 Bondi Junction Sandbox Group

Education & Research

Bayswater Early Years Hub k20 Architecture

Edith Cowan University Building 15 (Science and PC2 laboratories) Silver Thomas Hanley

Little Village Early Learning Bridgeman Downs Jessica Hardwick Architecture

Monash Woodside Building for Technology and Design Grimshaw Architects

PICAC Narre Warren FMSA Architecture

St Benedicts University Library Refurbishment CK Design International

The University of Melbourne Veterinary School, Werribee Billard Leece Partnership

Emerging Sustainable Architect/Designer

Ben Caine Leanhaus

Kaylie Salvatori Arcadia Landscape Architecture

Talina Edwards Talina Edwards Architecture

Green Building Material

Carbon Neutral Floors Interface

EasyDRAIN Edge Everhard Industries

GeoSIP hempcrete block homes Sketchi Architects with GeoSIP

Greenbinder 110E Flux Design Australia and Fine Powder Technology

Jewell station Brick inlay of reclaimed bricks MA Architects with Form Brick

Stormtech 100Tii20 Tile Insert Linear drain Stormtech

Stormtech Zypho Waste Water Heat Recovery System Stormtech with Zypho

Tiny House The Bower Reuse and Repair Centre

Lifetime Achievement

Adrian Light ONE20 Architects

Alec Tzannes Tzannes

Paul Haar Haar Haarchitecture

Professor Sandra Kaji-O'Grady University of Queensland

Tone Wheeler Environa

Multiple Dwelling

Arcadia North Gallery Plus Architecture with Sekisui House

Arkadia DKO Architecture + Breathe Architecture with Oculus

Gilles Hall, Monash University Jackson Clements Burrows Architects with AECOM

Marrick & Co Mirvac Design and Tonkin Zulaikha Greer

Mosaic Apartments Tony Owen Partners

Napier Street Milieu Freadman White

The Davison Collaborative Archier and HIP V. HYPE

Prefab & Modular

CLT Passivehouse Balgowlah betti & knut architecture

Jordan Springs Primary School Modscape with Group GSA

Sackville Studios studio edwards with Sphera Lighting

Sky Pods | Cape Otway Bild Architecture with Prebuilt

The Foundry Francis-Jones Morehen Thorp (FJMT) and Sissons with Mirvac

Waratah Secondary House Anthrosite

Single Dwelling (Alteration)

Art House & Studio Zen Architects

Balgowlah CLT Passivhaus betti & knut architecture

Brunswick East House Winter Architecture in collaboration with Field Office Architecture

Deck House SSD Studio

Sky House Marra + Yeh Architects

South Yarra Townhouse Winter Architecture

The Snug Green Sheep Collective

Warehouse Greenhouse Breathe Architecture

Willow Street Residence Adapt Architecture

Single Dwelling (New)

Abbetthaus Leanhaus

Edgars Creek House Breathe Architecture

J&J Residence Hogg & Lamb

Olinda House BENT Architecture

PASSIVE-FZ HOUSE Ingrid Donald Architect with Blue Eco Homes

Phoenix House Field Office Architecture

The Good Life House MRTN Architects

Upside Down Akubra House Alexander Symes Architect

Waratah Secondary House Anthrosite

Smart Building

InterContinental Double Bay Sydney ample

Vanquish Joe Adsett Architects with Solaire properties and Eco Lateral Environmental Consultants

Urban & Landscape

For Our Country Edition Office and Daniel Boyd

The Canopy Precinct Scott Carver with Supermanoeuvre

Woodcroft Neighbourhood Centre Carter Williamson Architects

Waste Elimination

Citizen _ Pop-up Coffee Pavillion ZWEI Interiors Architecture

Engineered Bench tops made from recycled glass Betta Stone

Fitzroy Shiatsu Winter Architecture

Marrick & Co Mirvac Design and Tonkin Zulaikha Greer

Women In Sustainability

Dana Moussaoui A1 Office

Kate Nason Atelier Ten

Nadine Samaha level architekture>konstrukt

Talina Edwards Talina Edwards Architecture

Tara Veldman Billard Leece Partnership

Another first for this year is the launch of the first ever Sustainability Summit 2020 - formerly known as the Sustainability Live panel event - which has now evolved to become Australia's pinnacle of sustainable design, ideas, innovation and knowledge.

This year, the five daytime panels will be:

Water conservation and its relationship to sustainable design Designing and building for the new bushfire paradigm Passive designs, Passive houses and multi-residential builds Planning for a carbon zero / carbon positive future How does building automation lead to better building sustainability?

With 5 full CPD-accredited AIA points available from the Summit, over 30 fantastic speakers and the ability to enjoy all the panels on the day or watch them on-demand afterwards, this year, this popular panel event will focus more on solutions and outcomes rather than overarching ideas and concepts.

This is why the Sustainability Summit 2020 has rightly been made as the successor to Sustainability Live.

As mentioned, the night time Awards Gala too will be live-streamed to a national and international audience, meaning that for the first time ever, the Architecture + Design Sustainability Awards will become Australia’s sustainability design and build sector window to the whole world.

And with an entry price of just $99 for the day conference which includes welcome, keynote and 5 x panel discussions which will give you 5 x AIA formal CPD points, the value attendees will get from this event is quite simply, incalculable.

