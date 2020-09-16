The 14th annual Sustainability Awards shortlist has been announced

The 2020 Sustainability Awards shortlist has been announced and this year, there have been quite a few very pleasant surprises.
Now that the shortlisted entries have been picked by the judging panel, it’s official: the 2020 Sustainability Awards are bigger and better this year than they have ever been.
That’s been made loud and clear as this year despite all the turmoil around us, the awards have had an amazing response – some 85 finalists that equated to an almost 40 percent increase in final entries.
To this can be added an all-time high number of original entries, with over 250 entries submitted by the official cut-off date in August.
The 2020 Sustainability Awards shortlist:
Best Adaptive Reuse
Lilydale House at Marrick & Co Mirvac Design and Tonkin Zulaikha Greer
Marrickville Library and Pavilion Steensen Varming (Engineering & ESD Consultants) & BVN (Architects)
Salisbury Townhouses NTF Architecture
The Malton Central Element with PBD Architects
Commercial Architecture (Large)
167K TANDEM design studio
25 King, Brisbane Aurecon, Lendlease and Bates Smart
Burwood Brickworks Shopping Centre NH Architecture with Russell & George and Frasers Property Australia
Caspak Packaging A1 Office with Quality First Designs
Eastern Creek Quarter i2C and Design Office with Frasers Property Australia
Mon Repos Turtle Centre KIRK Architects
Narrogin Health Service Silver Thomas Hanley
Puntukurnu Aboriginal Medical Service Healthcare Hub Kaunitz Yeung Architecture
The Foundry Francis-Jones Morehen Thorp (FJMT) and Sissons with Mirvac
Wildlife Retreat at Taronga COX Architecture with AECOM
Commercial Architecture (Small)
Acre Farm Eatery ZWEI Interiors Architecture and NH Architecture
Noma Consulting A1 Office
T2 Bondi Junction Sandbox Group
Education & Research
Bayswater Early Years Hub k20 Architecture
Edith Cowan University Building 15 (Science and PC2 laboratories) Silver Thomas Hanley
Little Village Early Learning Bridgeman Downs Jessica Hardwick Architecture
Monash Woodside Building for Technology and Design Grimshaw Architects
PICAC Narre Warren FMSA Architecture
St Benedicts University Library Refurbishment CK Design International
The University of Melbourne Veterinary School, Werribee Billard Leece Partnership
Emerging Sustainable Architect/Designer
Ben Caine Leanhaus
Kaylie Salvatori Arcadia Landscape Architecture
Talina Edwards Talina Edwards Architecture
Green Building Material
Carbon Neutral Floors Interface
EasyDRAIN Edge Everhard Industries
GeoSIP hempcrete block homes Sketchi Architects with GeoSIP
Greenbinder 110E Flux Design Australia and Fine Powder Technology
Jewell station Brick inlay of reclaimed bricks MA Architects with Form Brick
Stormtech 100Tii20 Tile Insert Linear drain Stormtech
Stormtech Zypho Waste Water Heat Recovery System Stormtech with Zypho
Tiny House The Bower Reuse and Repair Centre
Lifetime Achievement
Adrian Light ONE20 Architects
Alec Tzannes Tzannes
Paul Haar Haar Haarchitecture
Professor Sandra Kaji-O'Grady University of Queensland
Tone Wheeler Environa
Multiple Dwelling
Arcadia North Gallery Plus Architecture with Sekisui House
Arkadia DKO Architecture + Breathe Architecture with Oculus
Gilles Hall, Monash University Jackson Clements Burrows Architects with AECOM
Marrick & Co Mirvac Design and Tonkin Zulaikha Greer
Mosaic Apartments Tony Owen Partners
Napier Street Milieu Freadman White
The Davison Collaborative Archier and HIP V. HYPE
Prefab & Modular
CLT Passivehouse Balgowlah betti & knut architecture
Jordan Springs Primary School Modscape with Group GSA
Sackville Studios studio edwards with Sphera Lighting
Sky Pods | Cape Otway Bild Architecture with Prebuilt
The Foundry Francis-Jones Morehen Thorp (FJMT) and Sissons with Mirvac
Waratah Secondary House Anthrosite
Single Dwelling (Alteration)
Art House & Studio Zen Architects
Balgowlah CLT Passivhaus betti & knut architecture
Brunswick East House Winter Architecture in collaboration with Field Office Architecture
Deck House SSD Studio
Sky House Marra + Yeh Architects
South Yarra Townhouse Winter Architecture
The Snug Green Sheep Collective
Warehouse Greenhouse Breathe Architecture
Willow Street Residence Adapt Architecture
Single Dwelling (New)
Abbetthaus Leanhaus
Edgars Creek House Breathe Architecture
J&J Residence Hogg & Lamb
Olinda House BENT Architecture
PASSIVE-FZ HOUSE Ingrid Donald Architect with Blue Eco Homes
Phoenix House Field Office Architecture
The Good Life House MRTN Architects
Upside Down Akubra House Alexander Symes Architect
Waratah Secondary House Anthrosite
Smart Building
InterContinental Double Bay Sydney ample
Vanquish Joe Adsett Architects with Solaire properties and Eco Lateral Environmental Consultants
Urban & Landscape
For Our Country Edition Office and Daniel Boyd
The Canopy Precinct Scott Carver with Supermanoeuvre
Woodcroft Neighbourhood Centre Carter Williamson Architects
Waste Elimination
Citizen _ Pop-up Coffee Pavillion ZWEI Interiors Architecture
Engineered Bench tops made from recycled glass Betta Stone
Fitzroy Shiatsu Winter Architecture
Marrick & Co Mirvac Design and Tonkin Zulaikha Greer
Women In Sustainability
Dana Moussaoui A1 Office
Kate Nason Atelier Ten
Nadine Samaha level architekture>konstrukt
Talina Edwards Talina Edwards Architecture
Tara Veldman Billard Leece Partnership
Another first for this year is the launch of the first ever Sustainability Summit 2020 - formerly known as the Sustainability Live panel event - which has now evolved to become Australia's pinnacle of sustainable design, ideas, innovation and knowledge.
This year, the five daytime panels will be:
- Water conservation and its relationship to sustainable design
- Designing and building for the new bushfire paradigm
- Passive designs, Passive houses and multi-residential builds
- Planning for a carbon zero / carbon positive future
- How does building automation lead to better building sustainability?
With 5 full CPD-accredited AIA points available from the Summit, over 30 fantastic speakers and the ability to enjoy all the panels on the day or watch them on-demand afterwards, this year, this popular panel event will focus more on solutions and outcomes rather than overarching ideas and concepts.
This is why the Sustainability Summit 2020 has rightly been made as the successor to Sustainability Live.
As mentioned, the night time Awards Gala too will be live-streamed to a national and international audience, meaning that for the first time ever, the Architecture + Design Sustainability Awards will become Australia’s sustainability design and build sector window to the whole world.
And with an entry price of just $99 for the day conference which includes welcome, keynote and 5 x panel discussions which will give you 5 x AIA formal CPD points, the value attendees will get from this event is quite simply, incalculable.
Lastly, a huge thank you needs to go out to our category partners who have helped make this day possible:
For tickets to the 2020 Sustainability Awards Gala and/or the 2020 Sustainability Summit, click here.