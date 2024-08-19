The Miles Government and Y Queensland will build 47 affordable homes for older women at risk of homelessness thanks to the Housing Investment Fund.

The 47-home development will include fully accessible one- and two-bedroom self-contained apartments and dedicated community spaces to facilitate community building and social connection.

“My government’s Homes for Queenslanders plan is delivering more homes, faster, right around the state,” says Queensland Premier and Member for Murrumba Steven Miles.

“Here in my community, through the Housing Investment Fund, we will add 47 affordable homes.

“These homes will primarily help older women in our community who are experiencing or at risk of homelessness.

“These are projects that community housing providers are putting forward, and they wouldn’t be possible without our multi-billion-dollar Housing Investment Fund.”

The apartments will provide safe and stable housing to some of the most vulnerable members of the community, with on-site support available to ensure tenants can sustain tenancies for the long-term.

“They will provide a safe place to call home, with real support and genuine connection,” shares Miles.

“That really matters.”

Y Queensland will work with external support agencies Q Shelter and the new Housing Older Women’s Support Service to create positive change in peoples’ lives that will last well beyond the duration of their tenancy.

“Older women face greater financial insecurity because of lower lifetime earnings and savings, which puts many at risk of homelessness,” says Housing Minister Meaghan Scanlon.

“That’s why our Homes for Queenslanders plan is pulling every lever possible, whether that’s supporting community housing projects through our Housing Investment Fund, buying former retirement villages, accommodation parks and hotels, or rolling out more modular homes.

“It’s a stark contrast to the LNP who are too busy blocking 8,000 Queenslanders from buying their own home by blocking Help to Buy legislation.”

The homes are due to start construction next year, and form part of the Miles Government’s Homes for Queenslanders plan to deliver one million more homes.

“Y Queensland, and formerly YMCA, has been providing community housing support since 2009, addressing issues that contribute to homelessness and supporting sustainable housing by focusing on safety, health, mental wellbeing, financial literacy and community connectedness,” Y Queensland CEO, Damien Foley says.

“Women over 55 represent our fastest growing cohort of homeless people. They often go unnoticed as they find refuge in cars and friends' lounges, quietly experience homelessness for longer periods of time, and struggle with lower incomes, health issues, limited access to affordable housing, gender-based discrimination and lack of support.

“We are thrilled to be working with the Queensland Government to construct an additional 47 units for older women experiencing, or at risk of, homelessness. The new units’ location and social alignment with other Y managed facilities at Mango Hill offers additional benefits to the women with nearby access to our community centre, Op Shop and Y School.”

