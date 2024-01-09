Testing on the Parramatta Light Rail has officially begun, with the NSW Government celebrating the milestone of a tram travelling through Western Sydney for the first time since the 1940s.

Due to come online later this year, the 12-kilometre line will connect a number of precincts in Western Sydney with one another. 16 light rail stops from Westmead to Carlingford are now complete, as are seven substations to power the network. A state-of-the-art Stabling and Maintenance Facility in Camellia is almost complete.

Testing is due to ramp up in terms of frequency this month, with all 13 light rail vehicles currently onsite. After initially taking place between Carlingford and Camellia, testing is now due to move along the alignment to the Parramatta CBD, North Parramatta, Cumberland Precinct and Westmead.

“Parramatta Light Rail is progressing, with major milestones giving locals and visitors an exciting glimpse of what is to come: more safe, reliable and connected public transport in Western Sydney,” says NSW Transport Minister, Jo Haylen.

“Stage 1 will mean key health precincts like Westmead and Cumberland are more accessible, students at Western Sydney Uni and local schools have more travel options, and businesses along Church St will enjoy increased foot traffic of around 16,000 people daily.”

Carrying up to 400 passengers at one time, the services will depart every seven-and-a-half minutes during peak periods.

Stage 1 of Parramatta Light Rail will open in mid-2024. For more info, click here.