A 45-metre-long vehicle tram under police escort has kicked off testing on Parramatta’s new Light Rail service, as Transport for NSW gets closer to officially launching the new line.

The test took place last week from the vehicle stabling facility at Camellia through to Westmead, passing through Parramatta Square and across the new Bidgee Bidgee Bridge in Rosehill. Up to 2,000 hours worth of testing will take place between now and its commencement.

“I am delighted to mark this milestone with a tram travelling through Parramatta CBD for the first time in over 80 years – giving us a glimpse of what the future of public transport will look like in Western Sydney,” says NSW Premier Chris Minns.

“The light rail will breathe new life into Western Sydney, boosting local businesses, connecting key precincts and servicing an estimated 28,000 passengers each day in our west.”

Minister for Transport Jo Haylen echoes her Premier’s sentiments.

“People living in Western Sydney deserve reliable, world-class public transport links and that’s what we’re delivering this year,” she says.

“In the coming months, these trams will be a brand new public transport service connecting some of our fastest growing communities.”

Approximately 16,000 people will utilise the Light Rail service each day, connecting users with a number of eateries, shops and businesses within Sydney’s second CBD. The second stage of the line has been granted NSW planning approval and will connect Stage 1 and Parramatta's CBD to Sydney Olympic Park via Camellia, Rydalmere, Ermington, Melrose Park and Wentworth Point.

The NSW Government has told the community to be on alert for trams when walking, riding or driving in close proximity to the rail line and to follow signs and directions.