Residents of a new luxury residential development in Sydney’s booming Hills District will have exclusive access to a Tesla Model Y as part of an innovative shared electric vehicle (EV) scheme called the ‘Electric Car Club'.

Developed by Bridgestone Projects, the 296-apartment Château development is one of the first to be completed in the transformative Showground Precinct in Castle Hill, with residents enjoying a range of high-end amenities including a rooftop terrace, infinity pool, barbecue facilities, alfresco dining space, and Zen garden.

The innovative EV scheme is delivered by integrated services provider, Smart Urban Properties Australia (SUPA), in partnership with shared EV provider, Outbound, via a dedicated app.

“It’s not a bad value add, that’s for sure – get a unit and a Tesla chucked in, too,” says Outbound CEO Luke Rust. “Château is within walking distance to the Metro rail line, meaning some residents may not even need to own a car.”

“If they’d like to go for a drive, however, there’s a Tesla ready and waiting for them, just footsteps from their front door. It’s a transportation model that’s flipping car ownership on its head.

“People still need to get around, for work and leisure, and our aim is to provide a way for them to fulfil that without the hassle and cost that comes with owning a car.”

Residents can hire the Tesla at rates starting at $20 per hour or $160 for the day.

"We're thrilled to have partnered with Outbound to make this initiative happen,” SUPA chief strategy officer, James Dunstan, says.

“Together with our electric vehicle charging facilities and renewable energy generation at the Château, our Electric Car Club is a significant step towards eco-friendly transportation that is more convenient, and luxurious, than ever.

"We eagerly anticipate welcoming residents to experience the exceptional amenities and services offered at Château, with Outbound and SUPA’s innovative Electric Car Club collaboration being a standout feature.”

There is another aspect to communal transportation or shared mobility – it helps reduce the cost of living for some households. According to the Australian Automobile Association, the average car in Sydney is parked 96% of the time, yet costs up to $25,000 per year to own and operate, which, Rust says, equates to more than 15% of a household’s income.

“There’s been a tremendous uptake of the shared vehicles at our existing locations and we expect the Château Electric Car Club to be just as popular,” notes Rust.

“The Electric Car Club is all about reducing costs, adding convenience, and delivering an unparalleled mobility experience with our premium EVs.

“It’s a triple win in my opinion.”