Italian company Dyaqua has developed a technological innovation that integrates a photovoltaic panel within a terracotta-look module for application in heritage architecture.

Called Invisible Solar, the roof tile resembles a real terracotta tile, and consists of a module made from a recyclable non-toxic polymeric material specifically processed to encourage the absorption of photons. Common monocrystalline silicon cells are incorporated inside this module, which has a surface that appears opaque to human eyes but allows sunlight to enter and energise the photovoltaic cells.

The idea to develop Invisible Solar came from the limitations at heritage buildings and sites with regard to installing solar panels to meet their high energy requirements. The strong visual impact of conventional solar panels prevented sustainable redevelopment at historical sites. By concealing solar cells within modules featuring a realistic surface that allowed sunrays to enter, Dyaqua was able to offer a practical solution for heritage properties.

In addition to terracotta, Invisible Solar roof tiles can also potentially be made to look like stone, concrete or wood, with the technology able to take on the appearance of any building material. According to the company, each Invisible Solar module is more than just a photovoltaic panel; it is also an active architectural element with versatile functionality.

Initially launched in 2016 with a crowdfunding campaign, Dyaqua restarted production in 2019 with a new and improved manufacturing line. However, the company continues with their artisanal production style, which means no two roof tiles look alike, lending greater authenticity to their heritage application.

Invisible Solar roof tile is installed as an ordinary clay roof tile, and it blends in well to allow the aesthetic continuity of the roof. The solar roof tile’s photocatalytic properties allow light to activate a natural and infinite process that purifies the air while cleaning the surface of the tile.

Invisible Solar can also withstand high static loads, and tolerate chemical solvents and atmospheric agents. These solar roof tiles can be installed on roofs, walls, facades and even outdoor pavements, driveways and walkways.

In 2015, Invisible Solar was mentioned by the Italian Ministry of Cultural Heritage and Activities and Tourism (MiBACT) as a solution to improve energy efficiency in cultural heritage.