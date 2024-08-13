Teneriffe Banks by leading luxury property developer, Kokoda Property is a $1.5-billion mixed-use global riverfront destination in Brisbane. A collaboration between design partners Cottee Parker Architects, Carr, and Urbis Town Planning and Landscaping, Teneriffe Banks represents the next evolution of Brisbane City, with the precinct to accommodate residential, hotel, commercial, and riverfront dining and retail spaces.

Kokoda Property now offers the first glimpse into what life could look like in one of Brisbane’s largest private developments.

Teneriffe Banks will comprise five distinct buildings: The Interloom (North and South), The Ferry Building, The Store Houses (North and South) and within them, The Woven Lofts.

Set amongst lush gardens and open spaces, Teneriffe Banks connects Skyring Terrace back to the Brisbane River via sprawling laneways including Helen Lane, Wool Lane and Brick Lane.

Situated along the Brisbane River, the Teneriffe Banks flagship buildings known collectively as The Interloom are designed to connect the urban landscape with the waterfront.

The Interloom South will house a collection of two, three and four-bedroom luxury apartments and penthouses with resort-style common amenities including dining rooms, rooftop pool and spa, and coworking spaces.

The Interloom North will be home to Brisbane’s first Kimpton Hotel, which will feature a 200-plus-seat signature restaurant and bar, spa with multiple treatment rooms, a fitness centre, large-scale multipurpose meeting and event spaces, as well as an open-air Garden Terrace complete with infinity pool, and a rooftop bar with spectacular city views.

The Ferry Building, adjacent to the iconic Teneriffe Ferry Terminal, will feature expansive modernist homes with 3.6m ceiling heights.

The Store Houses North and South will be home to modern warehouse residences known as The Woven Lofts, offering a contemporary interpretation of the iconic Teneriffe warehouse, inspired by the world’s best post-industrial homes.

Nestled above The Woven Lofts will sit the fifth collection of homes, The Store Houses, which offer a selection of one, two and three-bedroom apartments, and a unique loft apartment masterfully designed to take advantage of both city and river views.

“Teneriffe Banks is one of the largest private developments within Brisbane and with that, comes a weight of responsibility. We have worked tirelessly to refine the masterplan and vision for the site and believe it will leave a lasting legacy for the city of Brisbane. It will become a global destination where people can meet, connect, and enjoy for generations to come,” said Kokoda Property founder and managing director Mark Stevens.

Commenting on the design collaboration, Stevens said, “The advantage of working with two architectural practices is that they both feed off each other, finding strengths in their respective niches and harmoniously bring them together. I believe we have successfully combined the best of both worlds.”