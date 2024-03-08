The 24th Biennale of Sydney, titled Ten Thousand Suns, officially opens this weekend, showcasing some 400 artworks by 96 artists and collectives, plus a dynamic public program.

Operating from 9 March-10 June 2024, the artistic direction has been led by Cosmin Costinaș and Inti Guerrero (pictured top). The theme proposes celebration as a method and source of joy, inspired by legacies of collective resistance in the face of injustice, drawing on multiple perspectives.

Large-scale installations, projects and artworks by the likes of Frank Bowling, Andrew Thomas Huang, Adebunmi Gbadebo and the Pacific Sisters feature in venues including the Art Gallery of New South Wales, Chau Chak Wing Museum, Sydney Opera House and the White Bay Power Station, which opens its doors to the public for the first time in over 100 years.

“Ten Thousand Suns departs from an acknowledgement of a multiplicity of perspectives, cosmologies, and ways of life that have always woven together the world under the sun,” say Artistic Directors Cosmin Costinaș and Inti Guerrero.

“A multiplicity of suns conveys ambiguous images. It evokes a scorching world, both in several cosmological visions and very much in our moment of climate emergency. But it also conveys the joy of cultural multiplicities affirmed, of First Nations understandings of the cosmos brought to the fore, and of carnivals as forms of resistance in contexts that have surpassed colonial oppression.”

Visionary Partner Fondation Cartier pour l’art contemporain has worked with the Biennale of Sydney to commission 14 First Nations artists, including Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples to create works. These artists include Mangala Bai Maravi, Doreen Chapman, Megan Cope, Cristina Flores Pescorán, Freddy Mamani, Gail Mabo, Dylan Mooney, Orquídeas Barrileteras, John Pule, Eric-Paul Riege, Darrell Sibosado, Kaylene Whiskey, Yangamini, and Nikau Hindin in collaboration with Ebonie Fifita-Laufilitoga-Maka, Hina Puamohala Kneubuhl, Hinatea Colombani, Kesaia Biuvanua and Rongomai Grbric-Hoskins.

Barbara Moore, Chief Executive Officer, Biennale of Sydney says she is delighted to bring a number of incredible artworks to the people of the harbour city and beyond.

"This Biennale promises not only the most dynamic contemporary art from around the globe, but also a rich tapestry of music, food, talks, tours, and performances. The Biennale of Sydney awaits, ready to ignite your senses and kindle the spirit of artistic exploration."

The "Ten Thousand Suns" exhibition features a diverse range of artists and artworks, each offering a unique perspective and storytelling approach. Kaylene Whiskey's monumental work, "Kaylene TV," introduces viewers to a vibrant world populated by pop culture icons and her own Black superheroes, challenging prevailing narratives of doom and offering a playful, spirited alternative.

Hayv Kahraman's commission, "Ebru Marbling," delves into the harrowing experiences of undocumented migrants, using water as a metaphor to explore themes of migration and violence. Meanwhile, Dylan Mooney's mural honours the life and activism of the late Malcolm Cole, celebrating his impact on the queer and Aboriginal communities.

The exhibition also includes works that address broader social and cultural issues. Robert Gabris' "Garden of Catastrophe" reclaims agency and empowerment for the Roma people, challenging historical objectification and discrimination. Cristina Flores Pescorán's textile sculpture, "Abrazar el sol," narrates her healing journey from a skin cancer condition, offering a poignant reflection on nature's role in the healing process.

John Graham, Minister for the Arts, hopes that Sydneysiders will make their way out to experience what the 24th Biennale has to offer.

“Over the next three months, many of the city’s most magnificent spaces will be activated by almost 100 Australian and international artists and collectives. I urge everyone to be part of this free celebration of contemporary art, music, and creative innovation over the next three months,” he says.

“There will be unmissable experiences and opportunities to enjoy the many exceptional exhibitions, performances and program highlights on offer.”

The Biennale will be ushered in by an opening night concert held at the White Bay Power Station on 8 March. During opening weekend, free performances and art activations will take place, including Spotlight Artist Talks where artists present alongside their works, as well as performances by exhibiting artists including Eric-Paul Riege and Cristina Flores Pescorán.

Throughout the three-month exhibition there will be daily art tours, plus dedicated student workshops, three family days curated by disability arts organisations and practitioners, and regular Wednesday evening contemporary music nights curated by Phoenix Central Park that are ticketed through a ballot system.

For the 24th Biennale of Sydney at White Bay Power Station, designated 443 buses will be running from Sydney’s CBD to White Bay Power Station, alongside the regular bus routes 441 or 442. For information on the full program, visit biennaleofsydney.art.

Body images

1. Alberto Pitta stands by his works

2. A White Bay Power Station installation

3. Darrell Sibosado stands by his works