A new residential development located on Templestowe’s Golden Mile looks to redefine luxury apartment living in the suburbs with house-sized residences designed by award-winning design firm KUD for Hewson Property Developers.

Nestled amongst lush surroundings and monumental homes in one of Melbourne’s greenest pockets, Serpells Place consists of 19 palatial three-bedroom apartments that also features two skyhome penthouses, one of which has already sold, breaking suburb records.

The Templestowe landscape informs KUD’s design of the building’s exterior with clean lines and robust materials juxtaposed with the vibrant greenery.

Blurring the lines between inside and outdoors, soaring windows provide seamless outlooks to the landscaping and scenery while flooding the interiors with natural light, providing an immersive experience to residents.

Residents will also have access to tranquil garden retreats designed by John Patrick Landscape Architects, including ground floor courtyards and spacious terraces, providing an idyllic backdrop for outdoor entertaining and quiet relaxation.

Property developers Hewson were committed to creating a collection of residences that represent the ‘urban home’, with primary focus on elements such as lifestyle, local community spaces, and proximity to transport and local amenities.

“Serpells Place ensures privacy and easy at-home entertaining for its residents, but should they decide to head out, Templestowe village awaits with its plethora of cafes, restaurants and stores,” says Hewson director Joel Hewish.

“Beyond Templestowe village, Serpells Place also sits within multiple primary school districts and close proximity to Westfield Doncaster. The prestige postcode paired with the premium design features and luscious surrounding landscape makes Serpells Place an ideal choice for downsizers looking to upgrade their lifestyle.”