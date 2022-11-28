The NGV’s 2022 Architecture Commission, Temple of Boom, has been unveiled in the NGV Garden, celebrating the stature and modern interpretations of The Parthenon.

The Ancient Greek temple is a prestigious piece of architecture, the symbol of western democracy. Adam Newman and Kelvin Tsang’s design of Temple of Boom celebrates and promotes the reputational standing of The Parthenon, while inviting audiences to consider the effects of time on the built environment.

“One of the most famous examples of classical architecture, The Parthenon in Athens is often viewed as a potent symbol of Western art and culture,” says NGV CEO, Tony Ellwood AM.

This thought-provoking work by Adam Newman and Kelvin Tsang invites us to consider how we create and imbue architecture with meaning, as well as how this meaning can shift across time periods and cultures.’

Artworks and murals created by local artists Drez, Manda Lane, and David Lee Pereira will explore the idea of time and architecture, which will be installed on the structure between November 2022 and August 2023.

Dynamic designs will channel the artistic embellishments that covered the building over two thousand years ago. Drez’s work – a convergence of abstract and street art – sees a boldly colourful mural that changes composition when viewed from different angles. Muralist Manda Lane’s piece for Temple of Boom depicts various growth behaviours of plants, creating a visual metaphor for personal expression and growth. David Lee Pereira, a visual artist who explores the fluidity of gender and sexuality, has created a number of floral motifs that draw attention to nature’s flamboyant use of scent and colour.

Temple of Boom will become an events space for Melbourne while on display, providing a program of performances, discussions and virtual reality experiences over the summer. Visitors will be able to explore The Parthenon and the Acropolis through the use of a VR headset, with all events curated to celebrate the historical and cultural significance of The Parthenon.

Temple of Boom is on display from 22 November 2022 at the NGV International, located on St Kilda Road, Melbourne. Entry is free, with further information found at NGV.MELBOURNE.

The 2022 NGV Architecture Commission is supported by Principal Partner Macquarie Group, Design Partner RMIT University and The Hugh D.T. Williamson Foundation.