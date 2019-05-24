Techne wins first commercial tower design project

Techne Architecture + Interior Design will be undertaking its first commercial tower project, a 13-storey office building in Melbourne.

Experts in the hospitality sector, Techne launched a workplace division within the practice last year.

“Following on from the creation of our own new workplace, we are looking forward to seeing our office designs come to life across an entire tower that will cater to an array of businesses,” says Techne director Nick Travers.

Situated at 484 Swan Street, Richmond, and directly connected to Burnley Station, the building will feature a total net lettable area of over 17,000 square metres as well as bookable co-working spaces. The project is being developed by Riverlee in partnership with Bamfa Properties.

Along with the exterior architecture, Techne will design the interiors of each of the 13 levels as fully flexible, clear span, open-plan spaces allowing fully customisable workspace design. The building will also offer over 1,500sqm of internal terraces and greenery, a flexible rooftop space and its own laneway with food and beverage destinations.

“We have focused on designing for the people that will be using the spaces and will include facilities that promote the positive work-life culture that we have employed in our own studio’s design,” says Travers.

“The vibrancy of Richmond has already been highlighted through our work in the hospitality sector and we are now looking forward to translating this into an outstanding office building for the area.

“We have kept the Richmond location alive in our design and will integrate the commercial spaces with the new laneway as well as the broader streetscape.

“One way we will do this is via exposed concrete ceilings and a general, honest and articulated expression of construction. Despite being part of a modern building, these will offer that boutique warehouse vibe so occupants can feel connected to the existing urban fabric.”