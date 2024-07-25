Travellers navigating through Melbourne Airport have a diverse, multicultural culinary experience to look forward to, following the unveiling of three distinct food and beverage venues – Amber State Taphouse & Kitchen, Small Holdings Bakery & Cafe, and Boccata Italian Bar & Restaurant.

Designed by Technē Architecture + Interior Design, the three venues form the hospitality offerings of Melbourne Airport’s new dual-branded Novotel & ibis Styles Hotel for hotel guests, travellers and the 20,000-strong airport workforce.

A clear exemplar of Technē’s renowned expertise in hospitality design, the new dining destinations draw inspiration from the aerofoil structure and Melbourne's rich tapestry of diverse cultures. By artfully infusing elements that celebrate the local context and multicultural influences, the venues enable travellers to relax in modern spaces that resonate with the city's vibrant spirit.

"Our vision for these dining options was to create a journey within a journey," explains Gabriella Gulacsi, associate director at Technē. "Each venue offers a distinct atmosphere that transports guests to different worlds, while still harmonising with the airport's unique environment."

Amber State Taphouse & Kitchen

The interior spatial experience shifts from the hotel’s grand entry through to the compressed space of the ‘active’ bar zone, opening up again to views of the sky and the external BBQ area. The bar is the hero, featuring a folded metal front inspired by the venue’s folded glazed façade. Seating options in the external BBQ area cater for every traveller, whether solo or large groups, inviting them to linger and savour the culinary offerings. The intricate metalwork and brickwork detailing juxtaposed against abundant lush greenery presents a harmonious fusion of textures and natural elements to create a captivating ambiance for diners.

Small Holdings Bakery & Cafe

For Small Holdings, Technē senior interior designer David Spaccatore says the design team sought to create a tranquil space that offered travellers a respite from the airport’s bustle. The large volume of the cafe is cleverly and unobtrusively broken into distinct areas by a variety of architectural features, with each space creating a sense of privacy and interest. The cafe offers a ‘third space’ to travellers – at the curved end of the building, a serene winter garden area sits beneath the aerofoil roof offering a sunlit refuge with alfresco style seating. The design’s colour palette draws cues from the baked goods and cafe kitchen with warm earthy tones of clay and terracotta in the walls and furniture complementing elements of stone and terrazzo.

Boccata Italian Bar & Restaurant

Deriving its name from the Italian phrase ‘a mouthful of food’, the all-day dining venue introduces Melbourne’s rich migrant heritage and Italian food culture to travellers. An intimate, warm bar space opens up into the restaurant with large windows yielding generous views of the sky. Both spaces embrace a classic Italian design style with a modern twist, remaining harmonious in form but different in function.

The restaurant is sensitively broken down into smaller volumes, with decorative screens and greenery creating an intimate dining experience for patrons. Warm timber tones and classical Italian patterns are complemented by fluid forms and soft edges, echoed in the modern European furniture and soft banquette seating.

Boccata’s Wine Bar sits in contrast, with the luxurious palette of rich textures and tones, heavy draped curtains and abundant decorative lighting creating a modern ambiance reminiscent of a classic Italian aperitif bar.

With such carefully considered architectural and design features, Technē has redefined the travel experience, enabling travellers to embark on a journey within a journey.