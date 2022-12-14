The restoration of the historic Portarlington Grand Hotel in the Bellarine Peninsula by Technē Architecture + Interior Design is set to transform the sleepy coastal region back into a landmark tourist destination.

Engaged as lead consultants and project managers for the hospitality project by the Little Group, Technē drew inspiration from the property’s distinct harbour-side location and proximity to the Portarlington Pier, as well as its grand history as Portarlington’s oldest hotel. Originally built in 1888 to accommodate the tourism potential of the town’s picturesque setting and sandy beaches, the restored hotel retains substantial elements of its heritage past while incorporating contemporary features to modernise the hospitality offering across its 1900sqm space and 18 boutique guestrooms.

Technē’s work began with extensive research into the heritage of Portarlington Grand Hotel to gain comprehensive understanding of the building’s history and architectural details of its original structure. The new design pays homage to these learnings, with elements from the hotel’s colourful past brought to life with a modern twist.

The hotel’s historic façade and structure was retained, with Technē restoring these cornerstone features back to former glory. The scope included the refurbishment of the 1800s archways and cornices, wall filigree, etched glazing, and the main stair balustrading. Heritage façade elements that had been removed over time including the iconic cast iron verandah, which originally adorned the upper levels of the hotel, were also reinstated.

“The completed Portarlington Grand Hotel is visible from the bay as a grand beacon on the hill, and we’re very proud of our work in redefining an important place in Portarlington’s history,” says Technē associate director, Sam Sempill.

“It reconnects locals and visitors with the building’s opulent past, and stays true to its character as a welcoming seaside venue that offers both the intimacy of a boutique hotel, and a personalised taste of the Bellarine Region’s tourist and wine offerings.

“It was pertinent to us that the new design not only paid architectural homage to the original building, but also included contemporary elements that modernises the hotel and amplifies the region’s character,” Sempill explains.

“We limited the demolition of the existing structure, preserved various heritage detailing, and ensured minor alterations were made to the internal walls to accommodate the new guestrooms.”

The hotel’s renewal as a popular beachside destination is reinforced through the use of various elements: for instance, natural and reclaimed materials such as timber anchor both the indoor spaces and outdoor structures to reflect the essence of the old pier. Various shades of blues, greens and beige feature prominently throughout the hotel to convey the hues of the surrounding seaside town, while hand-trawled walls add a textural quality similar to the hard plaster walls from the hotel’s past, with soft, warm lighting further highlighting the textures and colours of the interior spaces. The outdoor cast iron design and Victorian detailing continue into the interiors of the accommodation, with selected furniture and carpets reflecting the patterns and motifs found within these decorative elements.

By employing their signature use of layered colours and textures to invigorate the visual interest for each space, Technē has authentically recaptured the hotel’s former grandeur within its new contemporary context.

“Our vision for Portarlington Grand Hotel provided the perfect opportunity to build a memorable visitor experience by bringing the ‘grand lady’ back to life as a destination venue, catering for the needs of visitors to the region and a growing resident population,” says Paul Little, chairman and founder of the Little Group.

Photography credit: Tom Blachford Photography