Technē Architecture + Interior Design has opened its new studio in Albury, presenting the practice with a number of opportunities in a new region that will allow for the practice to contribute to the local economy.

Technē Director Nick Travers says the opening of a studio in Albury was a natural next step.

“We were already being approached for projects in these surrounding regional areas and as a practice, we are undeniably at a very clear point of growth internally,” he says.

The team is headed up by Albury native Dana Hutchins (pictuted below). The Associate Director was formerly the head of interior design before relocating back to Albury as a freelancer. Hutchins was responsible for the fitouts of a number of significant projects across Melbourne including The Esplanade Hotel.

“Knowing we also had a connection in Albury with a solid network, skilled design experience, and that knew our way of working so well and vice versa, it really coaxed us into doing something bigger and everything just came together in perfect alignment,” Travers says.

Hutchins says she looks forward to strengthening the region’s built environment.

“We’re honoured that people across the country have recognised Technē for who we are, and to be feeling this reception from my hometown community,” says Hutchins.

“I’m equally excited to leverage my knowledge of the way life and culture operates in this region. These understandings will lend itself greatly to the ethos underpinning our evolving Albury studio and growing project portfolio.”

Technē hopes to deliver projects that will improve local amenity and respond empathetically to emerging community needs, while activating regional economic growth. Given the greater regional population sitting at 200,000 and counting, the region is supported by a suite of government investments that aid the growth of businesses and tourism.

“Strategically and geographically, our new studio is well positioned. It is at the epicentre of these fast-growing towns and small cities, sitting halfway between Sydney and Melbourne, with dense wine regions, high country, and snowy climates in proximity,” says Travers.

The recent multi-million dollar refurbishment of Albury’s Astor Hotel Motel (pictured top) and imminent construction commencement on its Goulburn iteration has earned the Melbourne-based practice a recognisable presence in regional Australia. Projects in the pipeline include a hospitality and retail fitout of Albury’s Monumental Ice Creamery, and the completion of the wine bar, cellar door, and restaurant refurbishment at All Saints Estate in Rutherglen –Technē’s first winery project.

Located near some of Australia’s major mountains, the design practice is also eager to sink its teeth into new terrain, exploring the likes of alpine architecture.

“It’s not something we’ve ever really had the opportunity to tackle. But now, being an hour and half away from Falls Creek and Mount Hotham, and only three hours from the best ski fields, we’re inevitably drawn to the prospects of what we could design for climates so significantly different to what we’re used to in the city,” says Hutchins.

Technē’s Albury studio is now open, and actively recruiting for new team members. For more information, visit techne.com.au.