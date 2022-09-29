The refurbishment of RACV Healesville Country Club & Resort sets a new benchmark for diverse hospitality and tourism experiences in the vibrant Victorian region.

Designed by Technē Architecture + Interior Design, the project encompassed a major refurbishment of the Members restaurant, a new publicly accessible alfresco pavilion, and a sports bar catering to the club’s golfers as well as locals and day trippers.

Seamlessly connecting indoor and outdoor hospitality offerings, the project emphasises the luxury of expansive open space unique to regional destinations such as Healesville. The ground-floor alfresco area welcomes individuals, families and large groups to indulge in relaxed long lunches or quiet dinners on a specially designed terrace area.

With RACV Healesville Country Club & Resort catering for a diverse range of tourism and hospitality needs from quiet weekend retreats to private functions, weddings, or large corporate bookings, the refurbishment project includes a new ground-floor restaurant equipped with state-of-the-art dining facilities.

A new commercial kitchen on Level One invites guests to enjoy pub-style meals at the Club, or a relaxing drink at the Sports Bar where they will be treated to breath-taking views of the site’s bowling green and 18-hole golf course.

“This project offers a varied mix of interior and exterior design features, which have combined to achieve a diverse hospitality and tourism experience. Set against the region’s picturesque natural landscape, Healesville Country Club & Resort anticipates the desire for people to move out of busy city centres and spend their leisure time in a more relaxed environment where they can reconnect with nature,” says Technē director and project lead, Steve McKeag.

The elegant, location-centric design of Healesville Country Club & Resort is yet another example of Technē’s award-winning design approach that achieves premium spaces underpinned by an authentic connection to nature. For instance, windows and natural materials have been extensively used to reflect the beautiful natural landscape while the property’s internal dining facilities and culinary focus celebrate the region’s award-winning local produce and wine industries.

“It was really important to ensure the refurbishment truly reflected the resort’s locational context, not just visually, but also in how the design promotes new hospitality and tourism experiences. The addition of the restaurant is one example. This is a space where guests can go for a unique experience of Healesville’s local produce, prepared by some of the region’s best chefs in a contemporary yet relaxed environment,” says McKeag.

Now officially open to guests, Healesville Country Club & Resort is the latest addition to Technē’s growing portfolio of acclaimed corporate and hospitality refurbishment projects across Victoria, with the Healesville project further illustrating the design studio’s expertise in combining architectural and interior elements to create artful and immersive spatial experiences for guests.