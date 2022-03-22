Techne Architecture and Interiors has brought a contemporary refresh to Port Melbourne’s The Graham Hotel, while still remaining respectful to the atmosphere and warmth of the classic local pub.

Techne have looked to ensure the hotel is a home away from home for patrons and comprises a number of rooms and spaces for all. The practice has overhauled a courtyard to become a light-filled space with an abundance of lush plantations, where the indoor dining areas spill out into the external area.

“We wanted to create pockets of gathering spaces that utilised biophilic designs, emulating the ‘garden city’ concept where self-contained communities are surrounded by ‘green belts’,” explains Techne Director Nick Travers.

“Working closely with Ayus Botanical, our strategic layout sees various islands for gathering that are encased by custom-made timber banquettes and lush greenery.”

“Our greatest triumph has been creating a functional space which naturally compliments and speaks to the living landscape.”

The main bar serves as the heart of the pub, with patrons and staff moving around it to enter other spaces. Sightlines in the building allow views to the kitchen, with fireplaces in both the internal and external spaces giving genuine warmth to the venue.

Materials reminiscent of historic pubs are utilised throughout and intertwine with the use of natural timber and stone. Signature bar stools and vinyl-cushioned seated booths provide versatile seating options for patrons. The Graham Hotel is also able to accommodate larger groups and events in its private dining rooms.

“We retained much of the original fabric and soul of the historic corner pub building,” says Travers.

“It is becoming rare for old local pubs of this age to retain their operation for the community, so our revamp of the Graham Hotel is really a celebration of the site’s past lives and an ode to its future.”