According to the World Health Organization, over 2 billion people worldwide live in water-stressed countries with poor access to clean drinking water. Among the many technological developments that are focussed on finding solutions to this universal problem is a new innovation from French company Marine Tech, which has devised a spherical mechanism that uses solar energy to convert water from various sources including seawater into clean, distilled drinking water.

Called HelioWater, the solar-powered device produces drinking water through evaporation, condensation and mineralisation. Water from any source is pumped into the Helio sphere where it evaporates and condenses onto the inner side of the dome, and drops to the bottom of the sphere as clean water ready for drinking.

A 1m² module can produce 10 litres of clean water each day.

Operating as a 100% autonomous system, HelioWater treats all types of water. Made from recyclable materials with a 30-year lifespan, it is durable and weather-resistant, making it suitable for installation in diverse regions. Easy to transport, install and maintain, the device can be quickly set up, making it ideal for humanitarian projects, especially in disaster areas, refugee shelters and even coastal settlements where the water source is unsuitable for consumption.

As a solution that’s built around simplicity, modularity and self-sustainability, HelioWater is contributing to making drinking water accessible for communities in need worldwide.

Image: Marine Tech