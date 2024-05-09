While not necessarily across the front pages of this masthead and many others, Team2 Architects’ influence spreads far and wide across the built environment. Undertaking projects across an array of sectors including hospitality, healthcare and multi-residential, the practice creates outstanding design outcomes based around what a project needs to be.

Team2 is in fact a team of more than 60 talented designers, including an in-house Interior Design team and Visualisation Specialist, with two outposts in Sydney and Melbourne respectively. Celebrating its 21st year in operation in 2024, and initially working on a number of residential projects, the practice was born out of a desire to do better than the big practices.

The studio gets the best out of its staff by empowering them to be involved in the process and working across an array of sectors and projects. It's also resulted in high staff retention rates.

Practice founder and director Zack Ashby and fellow director Richard Webster believe the practice direction is to design and deliver projects in our main sectors, which include mixed use, health, hospitality and community projects; but also to take on commissions that interest them, which may be smaller boutique projects. Ashby says Team2 are intent on creating outstanding design outcomes on a variety of budgets.

“We don't see that (occasionally tight budgets) as serving as a hindrance to doing good quality design, it's just you have to think about that a bit more carefully.”

One particular development the practice cites as a pivotal project is the recently opened GenesisCare Campbelltown (pictured above). Targeting a 6-star Green Star rating, the facility’s unique ‘island’ site made for a number of challenges, namely dealing with solar gain. The practice designed an external skin which adorns the building’s facade, providing solar shading while maximising views of the nearby park and library.

“The site is exposed on three pretty brutal sides to summer weather in Campbelltown,” Ashby says.

“The building was designed entirely around its performance, and taking into consideration the fact that people who are undertaking cancer treatment don't want to feel like they're sitting in a fishbowl.

Crowne Plaza Sydney, designed by Team2.

The efficiency qualities of the building can be traced back to a 38 degree day in November 2023, before the air conditioning had been installed in the building. The mercury within the interior spaces sat a staggering nine degrees lower than what was outside, a testament to the practice’s aim to design to Green Star regulations.

When quizzed about the hallmarks of a Team2 project, Ashby believes that no two are the same. An underlying theme or a rigid practice style, he says, would be detrimental to the final outcome.

“There are some very good architects that have a style that they superimpose on things that makes them instantly recognisable, but we’ve taken an opposite approach, where the design outcome is formed by a number of varying factors.”

Team2’s work with creating prefabricated structures underscores their commitment to sustainability. With upwards of 15 projects featuring off-site manufacture, including GenesisCare, which was completely manufactured in an off-site factory. The expertise of Team2 in this realm has caught the eye of both public and private developers, at a time where modular construction is being floated to solve the ongoing national housing crisis.

The Log Cabin, designed by Team2.

In regards to sustainability, Ashby believes that it is all about working alongside clients, as opposed to pushing agendas.

“There are some people who are sort of evangelical about it (sustainability). And then there are people who don’t really care because they see it as a cost. But I think increasingly the perception will change.

“I don't believe it's in anyone's interest to force this down people's throats. There's nothing to be gained by, you know, butting heads with people, you got to bring them through on the journey.”

As for what comes next, Studio Manager Sharon Morse says that more of the same is ideally on the horizon.

“This year and beyond is shaping up really well for us, after a difficult 2023. The opportunity to take on new clients and projects that will challenge us is going to be brilliant.”